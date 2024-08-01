Givelify Announces Promotion of Hari Krishna to Chief Technology Officer

"Hari's heart-led leadership, innovative mindset, and passion for diversifying our industry helps cultivate a collaborative team environment that is sought after by top talent. I can't think of a better person to develop our future tech leaders at Givelify," Mafolasire added. Post this

"Givelify has been on a steadfast mission to connect people to the causes that matter most to them so they can change their world with kindness and generosity. Hari has been on this journey with me since day one. And as we scale based on our customers' needs, we will continue to leverage technology to inspire generosity and create meaningful experiences," said Wale Mafolasire, founder and CEO of Givelify.

"Hari's heart-led leadership, innovative mindset, and passion for diversifying our industry helps cultivate a collaborative team environment that is sought after by top talent. I can't think of a better person to develop our future tech leaders at Givelify," Mafolasire added.

Krishna has 20 years of experience designing and integrating technical solutions. He joined Givelify at the very beginning in 2014 and has contributed to the company's growth and success over the last ten years. As VP of Technology, Krishna led innovative product enhancements and created donor experiences that enhanced the joy of giving. In 2017, he created Givelify's machine-learning fraud detection system, which boasts an accuracy rate of 97%. He also built the company's first iOS app, led the technology and product teams through the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped build a global team of engineers and scientists who ensure donors can give any time, anywhere.

Before Givelify, Krishna led technology teams in the healthcare, radiation dosimetry, and financial technology industries. He co-founded two start-up companies and helped scale other organizations, such as ControlZ-IT. Krishna also has patents in radiation dosimetry and IOT systems as well as experience building embedded wearable systems in healthcare and designing complex AI-powered applications in fintech.

"I'm passionate about using technology for good – to positively impact society. Leading our technology team and working to enhance the giving experience nurtures that passion for me," Krishna said. "I'm excited to continue working collaboratively with our diverse and talented teams to drive strategic product design and development that will set the stage for Givelify's next growth phase."

"Since joining Givelify, my primary role has been behind the scenes, building our products, technology, and platforms. Looking ahead, I'm eager to take on a more external role, working with our key stakeholders, customers, and industry leaders," Krishna added.

Givelify is a recognized leader in the fintech-for-good industry and an attractive employer for top technology talent looking for a career with purpose. The company offers fully remote roles, providing more flexibility. With a collaborative and inclusive culture, Givelify fosters a supportive environment where employees can thrive. Competitive pay and benefits, strong leadership, and a talented and diverse team driven by four keys to success make Givelify an enticing workplace for technology professionals. Team members also have an opportunity to work on challenging and meaningful projects.

Givelify is the most loved and trusted online and mobile giving platform. Along with its powerful donation management system, it's the fastest-growing technology for advancing generosity in the world. We instantly connect people to their heart's impulse to do good with award-winning products and experiences. A global community of more than 1.5 million generous people support their favorite churches, places of worship, nonprofits, and causes with over $5 billion in donations across more than 70,000 organizations. Givelify leads all giving apps on the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 104,000 verified authentic reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Learn more at Givelify.com.

