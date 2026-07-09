Givelify Earns Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation that Keeps Generosity Flowing

"At Givelify, every donation represents generosity, kindness, and hope, and that responsibility is something we take seriously. This Gold Stevie Award recognizes more than a technical solution — it recognizes what is possible when teams across an organization come together to solve a real problem." Post this

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were recently presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

The recognition underscores a growing challenge in digital giving: ensuring reliability when payment infrastructure experiences disruption.

Payment processor outages are an unavoidable reality of today's digital payments ecosystem. When external systems that power digital transactions experience disruptions, donations can fail, support requests can increase, and uncertainty can prevent people from completing their gifts.

To ensure donations can continue uninterrupted during external disruptions and reduce the risk of donor confusion, duplicate charges, and other financial impacts, Givelify developed an automated outage response system. The system detects outages, activates protective measures within minutes, securely captures donations during disruptions, and processes them once service is restored.

The award recognizes how this innovation helps donors continue giving seamlessly while enabling places of worship and nonprofit organizations to continue receiving support during payment processor disruptions.

"At Givelify, every donation represents generosity, kindness, and hope, and that responsibility is something we take seriously," said Hari Krishna, Chief Technology Officer, Givelify. "This Gold Stevie Award recognizes more than a technical solution — it recognizes what is possible when teams across an organization come together to solve a real problem. It reflects our commitment to building technology that helps people continue supporting the causes they care about, even when external systems fail."

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The innovation delivered measurable results. During major payment processor disruptions, support interactions decreased by 98%, refund requests and bank-related issues were eliminated, and donors were able to continue supporting their favorite places of worship and nonprofits even during extended outages.

Judges praised the solution's innovation, customer-centric design, resilience, and measurable outcomes.

"The ability to maintain seamless donor experience during major outages sets a new benchmark for reliability in fintech and charitable giving platforms. Overall, this is a best-in-class example of innovation delivering measurable trust, resilience, and business value."





and charitable giving platforms. Overall, this is a best-in-class example of innovation delivering measurable trust, resilience, and business value." "Demonstrates a highly practical and customer-centric innovation by building a resilient outage response system that safeguards donation continuity during third-party payment failures. Givelify stands out for proactively decoupling the donor experience from external dependencies, ensuring uninterrupted giving while eliminating duplicate charges, overdrafts, and user confusion."





"The dramatic improvement across all key metrics - eliminating refunds, overdrafts, and support burden while safeguarding donations – demonstrates true enterprise-grade execution. The ability to maintain a seamless donor experience during major outages sets a new benchmark for reliability in fintech and charitable giving platforms. Overall, this is a best-in-class example of innovation delivering measurable trust, resilience, and business value."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners."

About Givelify

Givelify is the most loved and trusted online and mobile giving platform. Along with its powerful donation management system, it's the fastest-growing technology for advancing generosity in the world. We instantly connect people to their heart's impulse to do good with award-winning products and experiences. A global community of more than 2 million generous people supports their favorite churches, places of worship, nonprofits, and causes with over $7.5 billion in donations across more than 80,000 organizations. Givelify leads all giving apps on the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 135,000 verified, authentic reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Learn more at Givelify.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Dione Martin, Givelify, 1 214-492-3688, [email protected], https://www.givelify.com/

SOURCE Givelify