Givelify Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale.

Givelify was nominated for Best User Experience in the App Awards category, standing out among more than 3,600 entries submitted by organizations of all sizes and industries. This year's nominations spanned a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service, Marketing Campaign, Thought Leader, and App of the Year.

Givelify's first-in-the-industry program, Champions of Good, empowers individuals to grow in their faith through generosity by consistently giving once or more every month. By combining the power of behavioral science and AI, the program creates a joyful mobile giving experience and helps turn generosity into a consistent and lasting habit.

With features like recognition cards, personalized reminders, tiered badges (from Silver to Diamond), giving streaks, reflections, donation tracking, and haptic feedback, Givelify's Champions of Good program celebrates generosity and grows giving.

"At Givelify, innovation starts with our giving community – the more than 70,000 places of worship, nonprofits, and 1.5 million donors who inspire us every day," said Neeraj Ramesh, Executive Producer of Giving Experiences at Givelify. "Champions of Good is more than a program; it's a powerful force for good that is making a tremendous impact. It's how everyday people build hope, strengthen their places of worship and communities, and truly make a difference."

"We're deeply honored by this award. It's a true testament to the passion of our talented team and the generosity and heart of our giving community," Ramesh added.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Judges shared:

"Givelify's Champions of Good program is a game-changer for increasing donor consistency, utilizing AI and habit-forming principles to motivate givers. With impressive stats like 66% participation and a significant boost in giving frequency, it's clear the platform is transforming how people engage with charitable giving. A stellar innovation!"

"Champions of Good is a groundbreaking innovation in the charitable giving space, expertly blending behavioral science, AI personalization, and habit-forming design to drive meaningful, measurable change."

"Givelify's Champions of Good is a standout example of how technology can be used to drive real-world behavioral change."

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Givelify

Givelify is the most loved and trusted online and mobile giving platform. Along with its powerful donation management system, it's the fastest-growing technology for advancing generosity in the world. We instantly connect people to their heart's impulse to do good with award-winning products and experiences. A global community of more than 1.5 million generous people support their favorite churches, places of worship, nonprofits, and causes with over $5 billion in donations across more than 70,000 organizations. Givelify leads all giving apps on the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 104,000 verified authentic reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5-star rating. Learn more at Givelify.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

