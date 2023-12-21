Giving Back to Residents Remains a Cornerstone Philosophy for AMC

"We believe that the overall success of our organization is measured through the individual experiences of every one of our VIPs," said Danielle McCarthy, AMC President. Post this

"We believe that the overall success of our organization is measured through the individual experiences of every one of our VIPs," said Danielle McCarthy, AMC President, referring to the residents of AMC communities. "We value the importance of bringing the community together and the positive impacts that this culture has on all of our lives. As such, we're actively engaged in helping residents recognize they are an intrinsic part of our communities. Lending a hand when there's a need is an important way of expressing our gratitude for them."

One of the year's biggest events occurred in November when AMC marked its 13th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Deliveries drive. Through the efforts of staff and some local sponsoring stores, the fixings for full Thanksgiving dinners were delivered to 416 AMC community members — a new high — at the kickoff of this holiday season.

This year's backpack drive was a resounding success. Community Directors identified needs for VIPs in their communities, resulting in the assembly of 280 backpacks stuffed with age-appropriate school supplies that were delivered to students in 24 different communities.

AMC spearheads many charitable events during the holidays, including partnering with local police agencies to donate gifts and sponsoring adopt-a-family campaigns within their communities.

Additionally, with its strong belief in the importance of community, AMC purposefully fosters that culture by hosting events for its VIPs. Some of those events include the following:

For The Crossings at Chino Hills, a Paint and Sip event was held on June 8. One of AMC's leasing consultants taught the class of 30 in the finer details of painting a beautiful sunset.

For Surf House Apartments in Huntington Beach, AMC hosted an In-N-Out event on September 28. Around 200 hungry residents picked up food, with many hanging around to socialize. Approximately 350 burgers were served.

Uptown Fullerton Apartments in Fullerton created a series of events for Resident Appreciation Week preceding Thanksgiving. Events included Pie Day, Food Truck Friday and Sunday Football Funday.

AMC's efforts to pay it forward to its VIPs have certainly been noticed, as the following resident reviews point out:

"We absolutely adore this place! It truly feels like home to us," said Gift Koomprapun, a resident of Stadium House in Anaheim. "Our most cherished aspect of it all has to be the incredible staff team, and let's not forget to mention the amazing and most kind Community Director, Ashley! She's been incredibly supportive and is always there to lend a helping hand whenever we need it. We feel so very blessed to be part of such a welcoming and kind community!"

"I had lived here in 2022, then I had moved but now I'm coming back. This is, hands down, one of the best properties to live at!" said Memory Stafford, a resident of The 3900 in Riverside. "They have always responded fast with maintenance and have always helped out in any way they possibly can. These apartments truly did spoil me. The place I'm currently leaving is nothing compared to these! 10/10 recommend!"

"I don't even know where to begin but let me just say that when they call these guys the Dream Team, they are all the way on point," said Tanjy Hill, a resident of The James in Riverside. "Ethan and Ty are truly the definition of professionalism. . . . I want to thank you sincerely for me and Anthony. . . . You guys really saved us and helped us in our time of need and we truly appreciate it. If only everyone could embody professionalism the way you guys do, the world would be a better place. Thank you, guys, me and my family are grateful for both of you."

Creating an atmosphere that promotes health and community remains at the heart of AMC's overall mission. It's why investing in amenities such as new pickleball courts at the Beachwood Apartment Homes in Anaheim and new windows throughout the Surf House Apartments is so valuable. Many other improvements are planned for 2024.

"We are committed to our communities, residents, teammates and partners for the long term," said McCarthy. "Our Charitable Giving Team leads us on initiatives every year to support the livelihood of those in our communities. We want our VIPs to be able to enjoy a quality home for years to come. Our vision remains to make coming home the best part of every resident's day."

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates over 11,000 multifamily units in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com.

