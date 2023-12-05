Giving Thanks with SteinLaw: 80 Families Fed in Miami Gardens Turkey Drive

"We are overwhelmed by the support and participation from the Miami Gardens community. This event was not just about providing a meal but about bringing the community together, showing solidarity, and giving back" Post this

The event was honored by the presence of Councilman Robert Stephens, who represented the city of Miami Gardens. Councilman Stephens engaged in meaningful dialogue with the officers of the Gregory Smith Jr Foundation, discussing the critical role of nonprofit organizations in the community. The conversation also touched on the foundation's purpose and explored future collaborations to enhance community events.

SteinLaw extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who made this event possible, including VictimAdvocate.com, ANSANBL, TLC Recovery House, M&H Automotive, and numerous community members. The collective efforts resulted in raising $230, a testament to the community's spirit and generosity.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and participation from the Miami Gardens community. This event was not just about providing a meal but about bringing the community together, showing solidarity, and giving back," said a representative of SteinLaw.

SteinLaw remains committed to serving and supporting the Miami Gardens community and looks forward to organizing more events that foster community spirit and aid those in need.

For more information about SteinLaw and their community initiatives, please visit https://www.steinlaw.com/.

About SteinLaw

SteinLaw is a distinguished law firm recognized for its commitment to personal injury cases and its unyielding dedication to seeking justice for its clients. Led by Founder Brandon Stein, the firm offers robust legal representation, fighting to achieve maximum recovery for each case.

Media Contact

Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954- 773-9920, [email protected]

