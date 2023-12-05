Giving Thanks with SteinLaw: 80 Families Fed in Miami Gardens Turkey Drive

SteinLaw successfully hosted a Turkey Drive in Miami Gardens, providing Thanksgiving meals to 80 underprivileged families.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SteinLaw, a community-focused legal firm, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Turkey Drive held on November 21, 2023, in Miami Gardens. The event, aimed at providing Thanksgiving meals to underprivileged families, successfully fed 80 families.
The Turkey Drive, held in collaboration with Excel Kids Academy, a donation-funded private school for underprivileged children in grades K-5, was a success. SteinLaw, along with other generous donors, collected 30 turkeys, 10 whole chickens, 30 pork roasts, and 10 Publix gift cards. In addition to a protein of their choice, each family received a bag of non-perishable items, ensuring a more wholesome and joyful Thanksgiving celebration.
The event was honored by the presence of Councilman Robert Stephens, who represented the city of Miami Gardens. Councilman Stephens engaged in meaningful dialogue with the officers of the Gregory Smith Jr Foundation, discussing the critical role of nonprofit organizations in the community. The conversation also touched on the foundation's purpose and explored future collaborations to enhance community events.
SteinLaw extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who made this event possible, including VictimAdvocate.com, ANSANBL, TLC Recovery House, M&H Automotive, and numerous community members. The collective efforts resulted in raising $230, a testament to the community's spirit and generosity.
"We are overwhelmed by the support and participation from the Miami Gardens community. This event was not just about providing a meal but about bringing the community together, showing solidarity, and giving back," said a representative of SteinLaw.
SteinLaw remains committed to serving and supporting the Miami Gardens community and looks forward to organizing more events that foster community spirit and aid those in need.
