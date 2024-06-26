Giving USA: Total U.S. Charitable Giving Reached $557.16 Billion in 2023

"We are excited to see an increase in giving in 2023, signaling a promising outlook for philanthropy moving forward." states Kate Roosevelt, Campbell & Company's Co-President. Post this

Here are the key findings to note:

Overall performance was better than many economists initially expected, with total charitable giving remaining above pre-pandemic levels and setting a record high when measured in current dollars. Linked to positive economic factors, giving reached 557.16 billion dollars in 2023, due in part to an increase in GDP, S&P 500, and disposable personal income, even when adjusted for inflation.

Sources of giving had mixed results. While all four sources grew in current dollars, they declined when adjusted for the higher-than-average inflation rate of 4.1%. Individual giving has been steadily decreasing, making up 67% of total giving, while foundations grew to 19% of giving, corporations grew to 7%, and bequests grew to 8%. Despite inflation, corporations and foundations have seen positive two-year growth while bequests continue to be more volatile.

Individual giving reflected uneven economic conditions, with positive 1.6% growth measured in current dollars, but negative 2.4% decline when adjusted for inflation. After a challenging year in 2022, economic factors influencing individual giving performed well in 2023. Disposable income grew 8.1%, S&P 500 grew 24.2%, and consumer spending grew 6%. Still, these economic factors have not yet met their record highs in 2021 when adjusted for inflation.

Giving by foundations surpassed the $100 billion mark for the second consecutive year, reaching its second-highest inflation-adjusted level on record, driven by gains in the stock market. Bequests are increasingly significant in charitable giving and are expected to continue growing, reflecting the rising wealth among older individuals.

Most subsectors saw an increase in giving in current dollars, including human services, healthcare, education, environment, and arts & culture, while religion and international affairs declined when adjusted for inflation.

Optimistically, the nonprofit sector must continue to make the case for its vital work and the widespread philanthropy that has historically upheld it. This involves embracing and maximizing a multi-channel strategy that acknowledges and accommodates the various ways donors can engage with organizations all while recognizing the significance of their support to organizations and their missions.

