Giving Women to host hybrid conference on Women and Climate Change

Equinoxe Investments, a family office led by Michael Moquette, has long been a staunch supporter of Giving Women's initiatives. Michael Moquette, deeply concerned about the escalating impact of climate change, has pledged a generous sponsorship for the Women and Climate Change conference. He emphasizes the importance of supporting these women to help them adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change.

"It is clear that supporting these women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic investment in the resilience of communities worldwide," says Michael Moquette. "Through empowering women in underserved communities, we can enhance their capacity to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and, in turn, contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future."

Giving Women expresses gratitude for Equinoxe Investments' commitment to the cause and looks forward to leveraging this sponsorship to amplify the impact of the conference. The hybrid format will allow participants from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and collaborate on innovative solutions to address the intersection of women's empowerment and climate change.

The Giving Women conference aligns with the organization's broader mission of fostering gender equality and empowering women as catalysts for positive change. The sponsorship from Equinoxe Investments not only demonstrates a shared commitment to these values but also underscores the urgency of addressing climate change through collaborative efforts.

About Giving Women:

Giving Women is a Geneva-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowering women globally. Through collaborative initiatives, advocacy, and partnerships, Giving Women strives to create positive and sustainable change for women and girls in underserved communities.

About Equinoxe Investments:

Equinoxe Investments is a privately held Swiss investment firm committed to responsible and sustainable investing. Led by Michael Moquette, the company actively supports social and environmental initiatives, recognizing the interconnectedness of financial success and social impact.

