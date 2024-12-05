GivingTuesday: Military Aid Societies Came Together and Raised Over $304,000 with #missionGIVE

The organizations' combined efforts collected critical funds for service members and their families in need during social media fundraising campaign.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On #GivingTuesday, the combined forces of Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS), Air Force Aid Society (AFAS), Army Emergency Relief (AER) and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) raised over $304,000 during #missionGIVE, a fundraising campaign conducted across social media platforms. For the third consecutive year, the campaign mission was to secure essential funds to provide service members and their families with vital emergency relief, financial support and educational resources.

"Through #missionGIVE, the American public accepted the mission, and we once again raised important funds for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and Coastguardsmen who wear the cloth of this Nation," said retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, NMCRS President and CEO.

#missionGIVE unfolded across social media platforms, as supporters were encouraged to visit missionGIVE.us and allocate their contributions to one or more of the four military aid societies.

"The success of #missionGIVE is a testament to the generosity of those who support our force and their families. This ensures they have access to the help they need when life happens." said retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, AFAS's CEO.

For the third year, Lockheed Martin, a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery, has generously donated $1 million to the four military aid societies on #GivingTuesday. This substantial matching pledge raised the grand total amount to over $1.3 million.

"I'm proud of the joint effort of the military aid societies and very proud of the American people for their inspiring and enthusiastic demonstration of support," said retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Brooke A. Millard, CEO of CGMA.

Commencing in 2012 as a "Global Day of Giving," #GivingTuesday has galvanized countless individuals to rally behind their cherished causes.

"I want to personally thank Lockheed Martin and the American people who so graciously came out on #GivingTuesday to support those who protect our freedoms," said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, CEO of AER. "These funds will go a long way toward ensuring we take the best care possible of those in need who defend our country."

About Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Air Force Aid Society, Army Emergency Relief and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

The United States has four Congressionally sanctioned military aid societies charged with helping more than 2.5 million service members, their families and, in some cases, military retirees in financial need. Each organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator-rated nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides financial support to their service-specific clients through zero-interest loans, grants, disaster assistance, scholarships and a myriad of other needs-based programs and services. All programs and services are designed to support military members in need and help them build a solid foundation for a financial future. Please visit missionGIVE.us to donate to one or more of the military aid societies and learn more about the unique programs of each organization.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security ® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com

