Givsly launches AI-enabled values-based targeting tool powered by synthetic audiences

"Historically, audience targeting has relied heavily on demographic assumptions and historical behaviours. But consumers are more dynamic than the categories marketers place them in. In many cases, the highest propensity audience are the ones brands aren't targeting." Post this

What consumers care about can reveal far more about their purchasing interests than traditional targeting, which are often geared towards blunt demographic labels such as Gen Z, Millennials or gender. The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the advertising industry as agencies and companies intensify investment in AI, data infrastructure and audience intelligence capabilities in a race to build competitive advantage in the emerging agentic era.

Officially launching in Cannes, the new capability builds on Givsly's existing values-based targeting technology, which helps marketers reach consumers based on more than 150 values and cultural signals — from healthy eating, financial literacy, housing affordability, food insecurity, to support for LGBTQ+ communities, youth sports, universal childcare and affordable healthcare, and social causes. Additionally, brands and agencies can layer their own data on as a filter.

The tool is currently being tested with leading agency and brand partners, following strong early interest from senior executives across adtech, agency holding groups and global consumer brands.

According to recent research from Givsly and GWI, 86% of consumers say shared values matter when choosing brands, underscoring the growing importance of values as drivers of media performance.

"Historically, audience targeting has relied heavily on demographic assumptions and historical behaviours," said Chad Hickey, Founder and CEO of Givsly. "But consumers are more dynamic than the categories marketers place them in. In many cases, the highest propensity audience are the ones brands aren't targeting. Synthetic audiences help marketers move beyond assumption-led targeting and uncover entirely new audience opportunities based on shared values, motivation and intent."

Powered by predictive AI modeling, existing data sets and geographic intelligence, the new tool is designed to help marketers move beyond static demographic segmentation by identifying audiences connected through shared values, interests and inferred behavioural patterns. Built at zip code level across the US, the platform identifies what different communities prioritize spanning issues such as health and wellness, food insecurity, affordable housing and LGBTQ+ support giving advertisers a fundamentally new way to discover and activate audiences where shared values already exist.

It can help brands reduce wasted media spend caused by overly narrow or assumption-led targeting strategies while improving campaign reach, audience relevance and engagement outcomes.

For more information visit Givsly.com

About Givsly

Givsly is the leading values-based marketing company, helping brands connect with consumers through shared values. Givsly enables advertisers to drive meaningful engagement and reach the audiences that matter most. Learn more at www.givsly.com.

About the GWI x Givsly Research

The data cited is drawn from the GWI x Givsly 2026 Wave 2 study, a nationally representative survey examining how consumer values drive brand preference, purchasing behavior, and advertising response across demographics and verticals.

Media Contact

Karolina Throssell, Givsly, 44 7855751005, [email protected], Givsly.com

SOURCE Givsly