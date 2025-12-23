GL Homes Advances Development at Valencia Del Mar as Community Prepares to Open in Boynton Beach

"Valencia Del Mar represents the next evolution of the Valencia lifestyle in Palm Beach County," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. Post this

At full buildout, Valencia Del Mar will include approximately 500 single-family homes, with floorplans ranging from 2,200 square feet to more than 3,800 square feet. Homes are available from the Signature and Vintage collections and feature open layouts, upscale finishes, and premium standard features. Home prices start at $1.1 million, and residents will enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle supported by a full-time lifestyle director and a robust calendar of social, fitness, and recreational programming.

"Valencia Del Mar represents the next evolution of the Valencia lifestyle in Palm Beach County," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Every element, from the homes to the amenities, is coming together to deliver the luxury experience and active, social lifestyle the Valencia communities are known for."

Luxury amenities are planned to further support the Valencia lifestyle, anchored by a 43,000-square-foot clubhouse designed to serve as the social heart of Valencia Del Mar. The clubhouse will include a grand social hall for resident programming and events, along with a dance floor, raised stage, and dressing rooms.

Additional planned amenities are thoughtfully designed to support a well-rounded and elevated lifestyle. Highlights include a modern fitness center with steam rooms, sauna rooms, and dedicated spa treatment rooms, a full-service restaurant with comfortable indoor dining and an open-air patio bar, as well as a racquet club with lighted tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts.

A stunning resort-style swimming complex will include a beach-entry pool, resistance walking pool, lap pool, spa, and wading pool. Other on-site conveniences are expected to include a nail salon, hair salon, arts and crafts center, and a sports lounge with a high-tech multi-sport simulator, rounding out an amenity collection that brings everyday comfort, activity, and social connection right to residents' doorsteps.

Sales for Valencia Del Mar began in March 2025, with homes currently selling from the Valencia Grand sales office, located at 11219 Sweet Sage Ave. in Boynton Beach.

For more information about Valencia Del Mar, visit glhomes.com or contact the sales team at (561) 262-4000.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 224-567-3121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

