GL Homes Advances Expansion of Riverland Sports & Racquet Club

Eight-acre expansion adds new pickleball, tennis and bocce courts as Riverland continues to grow its lifestyle amenities

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is advancing plans with construction for a major expansion of the Riverland Sports & Racquet Club, further enhancing the extensive lifestyle amenities available to residents at Riverland in Port St. Lucie.

The eight-acre expansion, known as Phase 4 of the Sports & Racquet Club, is located south of the existing 16-acre Sports & Racquet Club and Wellness & Fitness Center. The project will add eight covered pickleball courts, eight open pickleball courts, 12 bocce courts and five tennis courts. Plans also include a new sports courts pavilion and refreshment station to support the expanded sports facilities.

The expansion builds on Riverland's wide-ranging collection of lifestyle amenities designed to support an active and social lifestyle. Residents enjoy the Riverland Sports & Racquet Club, Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center, Riverland Arts & Culture Center, Riverland Paseo Park & Greenway and Riverland Town Center. Each neighborhood also features its own Valencia Social Club, providing convenient gathering spaces within each community.

"As Riverland continues to grow, we're excited to keep expanding the amenities and experiences that make this community so special," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "We look forward to introducing even more opportunities for residents to stay active, socialize and enjoy everything the community has to offer."

Additional enhancements are also planned for the Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center. Construction is expected to begin shortly on a gym expansion that will increase the workout space by 50 percent. The project will introduce additional cardio equipment, expanded strength training equipment and a larger stretching and recovery area.

The Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center will also introduce an expanded spa experience designed to support relaxation and recovery. Planned features include hot and cold plunge pools, rain treatment showers and an aromatherapy steam room. Additional amenities will include an infrared sauna, herbal sauna and a Himalayan salt serenity lounge. The spa will feature four massage suites and will connect directly to the Wellness & Fitness Center locker rooms for convenient access.

The Sports & Racquet Club expansion and upcoming wellness additions reflect GL Homes' continued investment in Riverland's lifestyle programming. Additional new amenities are also planned and will be announced soon as the community continues to grow.

