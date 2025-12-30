GL Homes Announces Aurora and Stellar Models at Valencia Sky

"The Aurora and Stellar are outstanding additions to Valencia Sky, offering both elegance and functionality tailored to the needs of today's active adult homebuyers," said Patty Campbell, president of the Florida West Coast Division at GL Homes. Post this

The Stellar, a new one-story design, is under construction and projected to open for touring by approximately May 2026. This home offers 2,079 square feet of air-conditioned space and 2,732 total square feet, including two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, a den, a great room, and a two-car garage. The Stellar is priced from $709,900 and features flexible living spaces and designer finishes throughout.

Both homes include gourmet kitchens with quartz or granite countertops, European-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, spacious primary suites with luxurious bathrooms, and screened covered patios. Standard interior features include ceramic and carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, energy-efficient water heaters, and alarm systems. Exterior features include aluminum impact-resistant windows, concrete block construction, stone detailing, designer brick pavers, and a full landscaping package.

"The Aurora and Stellar are outstanding additions to Valencia Sky, offering both elegance and functionality tailored to the needs of today's active adult homebuyers," said Patty Campbell, president of the Florida West Coast Division at GL Homes. "With their flexible layouts and designer finishes, these homes provide an elevated lifestyle in one of Naples' most sought-after communities."

Valencia Sky offers 35,000 square feet of amenities for both relaxation and an active lifestyle. The clubhouse features multiple resort-style pools with beach entry, an on-site restaurant and bar, and a large event hall for celebrations or gatherings. The Racquet Club includes a shaded yoga lawn, three lighted clay tennis courts, nine pickleball courts, four bocce ball courts, and a Pro-Shop.

Situated just six miles from downtown Naples, Valencia Sky combines modern luxury homes with a prime location, offering easy access to 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, boutique shopping, fine dining, white-sand beaches, entertainment, and cultural attractions.

Valencia Sky offers luxury single-family homes designed exclusively for 55+ living, with prices starting from the $700,000s. The community sales center, located at 2841 Ridgecrest Place, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 239-262-4000 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-sky.

About GL Homes

For nearly 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes