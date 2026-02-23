GL Homes Announces Grand Opening of Model Homes at Valencia Del Mar in Boynton Beach

New active-adult community unveils 11 model homes on Feb. 28

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has announced the grand opening of model homes at Valencia Del Mar, its newest luxury 55+ community in Boynton Beach. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 28, prospective buyers are invited to tour the 11 model homes and experience the next chapter of the Valencia lifestyle in Palm Beach County.

Valencia Del Mar is the latest addition to GL Homes' portfolio of Valencia communities, known for combining contemporary home design with a robust, resort-style amenity program tailored to active adults. The unveiling of the model homes marks an important milestone for the community as it welcomes visitors onsite for the first time.

"The anticipation for the opening of the Valencia Del Mar model homes have been building for some time, and we're thrilled to finally welcome visitors to the community," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "This community reflects the continued evolution of the Valencia lifestyle. We took what has made the Valencia communities so successful and pushed it further here."

Upon entering Valencia Del Mar, visitors are welcomed by a newly completed, multimillion-dollar entry featuring dramatic water elements and lush landscaping that set the tone for the community. Inside, homes are available from the Signature and Vintage collections, with floor plans ranging from 2,200 to more than 3,800 square feet.

The one- and two-story designs emphasize open-concept living with high ceilings, expansive great rooms, designer kitchens and generous outdoor living spaces ideal for entertaining. Pricing for the Signature Collection begins at $1.1 million, while homes in the Vintage Collection are offered from $1.4 million.

Beyond the homes, Valencia Del Mar is designed to deliver a resort-style lifestyle anchored by a 43,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a modern fitness center with steam rooms, saunas and dedicated spa treatment rooms, a full-service restaurant with indoor dining and an open-air patio bar, and a resort-style swimming complex with a beach-entry pool, resistance walking pool, lap pool, spa and wading pool. Residents will also enjoy a nail salon, hair salon, arts and crafts studios, card rooms and a sports lounge with a high-tech multi-sport simulator, creating a well-rounded setting for wellness and relaxation.

The Sports & Racquet Club will further enhance the lifestyle experience with five lighted clay tennis courts, seven outdoor lighted pickleball courts, four indoor pickleball courts and four lighted bocce courts. A fully equipped pro shop will offer apparel and equipment, while covered cabana seating areas provide space to unwind between matches. With opportunities for expert-led clinics, competitive play and social leagues, the Sports & Racquet Club is designed to bring together fitness, recreation and community to foster an engaging and connected lifestyle.

Located on Lyons Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Boynton Beach Boulevard, Valencia Del Mar spans approximately 188 acres and offers new construction in a sought-after Boynton Beach location in Palm Beach County. Residents will be minutes from the Atlantic coastline and beaches, with convenient access to major airports. The community is near Delray Beach's vibrant downtown scene as well as a wide array of dining, shopping and entertainment destinations throughout South Florida.

Model home tours will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11219 Sweet Sage Ave. in Boynton Beach. For more information, visit www.glhomes.com/valenciadelmar or call (561) 738-5100.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

