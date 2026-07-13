GL Homes Announces Grand Opening of Three New Model Homes at Valencia Ridge in Greater Tampa Bay

Prospective homebuyers can now tour three of GL Homes' most popular floorplans.

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is celebrating the grand opening of three professionally decorated model homes at Valencia Ridge, its premier 55+ active adult community in Wesley Chapel.

Prospective homebuyers can now tour the Orchid, Isabella and Sapphire models, representing one home from each of Valencia's Signature, Vintage and Crown collections. The new models showcase three of GL Homes' most popular floorplans and further expand the community's luxury home offerings in the greater Tampa Bay area.

"The grand opening of these new model homes is an exciting milestone for Valencia Ridge and another example of our commitment to providing homebuyers with exceptional choices," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "We're excited to welcome prospective buyers to tour these beautifully designed homes and discover everything our Valencia lifestyle has to offer."

The Orchid, part of Valencia Ridge's Signature Collection, offers 2,073 square feet of air-conditioned living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den or optional fourth bedroom, a spacious great room and a two-car garage. The home features soaring 13-foot foyer ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island and open-concept living spaces designed for both entertaining and everyday living. Homes start from the $440,000s.

The Isabella, featured in the community's Vintage Collection, offers 2,276 square feet of air-conditioned living space with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a den or optional third bedroom, a great room and a two-car garage. Highlights include a dramatic 13-foot foyer, 12-foot ceilings throughout the main living areas and a centrally located primary suite that balances comfort with functionality. Homes start from the $570,000s.

The Sapphire, representing Valencia Ridge's Crown Collection, is one of GL Homes' best-selling floorplans and offers 2,720 square feet of air-conditioned living space with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a home office, a spacious great room, a golf cart garage with additional storage and a two-car garage. The design features a striking 14-foot coffered foyer ceiling, ensuite bathrooms and versatile living spaces that easily adapt to homeowners' evolving lifestyles. Homes start from the $720,000s.

Like every home at Valencia Ridge, each of the three new models includes designer-appointed standard features, including quartz countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and brick pavers on the driveway, walkway and covered patio.

Located in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa, Valencia Ridge offers convenient access to shopping, dining, health care, entertainment and Tampa International Airport. Residents enjoy a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site dining and bar, and a robust calendar of clubs, events and social activities.

With the grand opening of the Orchid, Isabella and Sapphire, prospective homebuyers can now tour all 12 professionally decorated model homes at Valencia Ridge, showcasing the complete offering of home designs across Valencia's Signature, Vintage and Crown collections while experiencing the award-winning 55+ lifestyle that has made Valencia one of Florida's premier active adult brands.

The Valencia Ridge sales center and model homes are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a private tour, call (561) 585-8800 or visit https://www.glhomes.com/valencia-ridge/

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (561) 585-8800, [email protected], glhomes.com

SOURCE GL Homes