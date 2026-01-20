GL Homes Announces New Home Designs Coming to Valencia Ridge

Three new models expand home offerings in the greater Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is expanding its home offerings in the greater Tampa Bay area with the introduction of three new home designs at Valencia Ridge, its 55+ active adult community in Wesley Chapel. The Orchid, the Isabella and the Sapphire models add new layouts and price points across the community's collections in one of the region's fastest-growing markets.

The Orchid is a single-story home offering 2,073 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 2,715 total square feet, with pricing starting from $496,900. The design includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den with an option for a fourth bedroom, a great room and a two-car garage. Key features include an open-concept layout, gourmet kitchen with granite or quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, and a spacious primary suite with dual vanities, separate showers and soaking tub.

The Isabella is a single-story home offering 2,276 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 2,997 total square feet, with pricing starting from $574,900. The home includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, a den with an option for a third bedroom, a great room and a two-car garage. The design emphasizes flexible living with a well-appointed kitchen, upscale finishes throughout, and a primary suite featuring dual vanities and a separate shower and tub as well.

The Sapphire is the largest of the three new designs, offering 2,720 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 3,567 total square feet, with pricing starting from $729,900. This single-story home includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath, a great room, a dedicated home office, a golf cart garage or storage space, and a two-car garage. The Sapphire stands out for its expansive layout, added storage and workspace, and a primary suite designed for comfort and functionality.

"These new home designs allow us to broaden our offerings in the Tampa Bay area while continuing to deliver the quality and flexibility GL Homes is known for," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Valencia Ridge offers active adults a variety of thoughtfully designed homes in a community that combines lifestyle, convenience and location."

Valencia Ridge is located just 30 minutes from Tampa Bay, providing easy access to fine dining, nightlife, professional sports, and cultural events. For shopping, The Grove Shops at Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlets are nearby, and Clearwater Beach is just a short drive for beachgoers. Two of Tampa's best hospitals – Advent Health Hospital and Baycare Hospital – are only minutes away. Valencia Ridge is also close to Tampa International Airport, making trips to visit friends and family a breeze.

Residents can enjoy a range of world-class amenities designed to enhance both relaxation and an active lifestyle, including the 25,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art clubhouse, multiple pools, pickleball and tennis courts, along with a fully-equipped fitness center to stay active year-round. The on-site restaurant and bar provide a perfect spot to dine and socialize, and the large event hall is ideal for hosting celebrations, parties, or community gatherings.

Homes at Valencia Ridge are priced from the mid $400,000s to the $800,000s, with floorplans ranging from 1,674 to 3,139 air-conditioned square feet. Prospective homebuyers have the opportunity to tour every home design available.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, call (561) 585-8800 or visit https://www.glhomes.com/valencia-ridge/.

About GL Homes

For nearly 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

