GL Homes Announces New Valencia Sky Luxury Community in Naples

GL Homes, known for its luxurious Valencia communities, embraces the Naples lifestyle by announcing plans for its new Valencia Sky luxury community in Naples.

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Misha Ezratti and the GL Homes team have announced plans to build a new Valencia community in Naples, coming in 2025. This community will be designed exclusively for active adults 55+, offering the ultimate Valencia lifestyle by GL Homes. Situated in the heart of Naples and only five miles from 5th Avenue, it will provide community members with the perfect blend of luxury living and the vibrant charm of the area.

GL Homes has built many communities under the Valencia name, creating a reputation for luxurious 55+ Florida living. From top-notch clubhouses featuring multiple pools, pickleball and tennis courts, and expansive gyms to restaurants and bars, sports lounges and large event halls, these communities are hard to beat.

Built by GL Homes across the state, Valencia communities have been highly favored for 55+ individuals and couples and have been well received by homebuyers from across the country.

Valencia Sky location and features

GL Homes released more information regarding the location and features of the Valencia Sky 55+ residential community in its recent announcement. Located just outside downtown Naples, this community is perfect for individuals and couples seeking proximity to fine dining and world-class shopping.

Located about five miles from the heart of downtown, Valencia Sky is about a 10-minute drive from the 5th Avenue South shopping district and the Naples Pier. This sets it apart from other 55+ communities, giving prospective buyers the best of both worlds as they embrace the 55+ lifestyle without sacrificing location.

In addition to its prime location, this new community boasts a low-maintenance lifestyle. Included in the monthly HOA fees are front and back yard maintenance, all common area maintenance, access to all community amenities, a full-time lifestyle director, a guard-gated entry and monitored home alarm systems.

This low-maintenance option for those seeking a second or seasonal home eliminates the time and money that may be spent on outsourcing yard work while the homeowners are away. For full-time residents, no yard work means additional time spent relaxing by the pool or enjoying the activities planned by the lifestyle director to fully embrace a 55+ community and Florida lifestyle.

GL Homes encourages prospective residents to join its VIP list to be among the first buyers in the new Valencia community. As seen in other community launches, the home sites and floor plans go fast, so buying early to get in on pre-construction pricing is a huge advantage.

Prospective buyers on the VIP list will be the first to learn more about grand opening dates, specific floor plans, pricing and how to secure one of the first home sites. For more information regarding GL Homes Valencia Sky luxury 55+ community and to sign-up for the VIP list, visit glhomes.com or call 239-262-4000.

About GL Homes

GL Homes was founded in 1976 by Itzhak Ezratti on the principles of hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship, showcasing an American success story. GL Homes has since evolved into one of Florida's top luxury home builders.

Now led by Itzhak Ezratti's son, Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has more than 45 years of experience, numerous industry awards and the trust of more than 100,000 satisfied homeowners. GL Homes has solidified its position as a leading name in luxury home building across Florida and beyond.

