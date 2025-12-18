GL Homes Announces Opening of New Community Center at Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel

"Valencia Ridge has already established itself as a standout community, and the opening of the community center creates a space for residents to connect and thrive," said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes. Post this

"Valencia Ridge has already established itself as a standout community, and the opening of the community center creates a space for residents to connect and thrive," said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes. "Community centers exemplify our commitment to delivering the world-renowned Valencia lifestyle for 55+ residents from day one in the greater Tampa Bay area."

Valencia Ridge residents enjoy a wide range of world-class amenities beyond the community center, designed to enhance both relaxation and an active lifestyle. The community features pickleball, tennis courts, and a Pro Shop, along with a fully-equipped fitness center to stay active year-round. Once completed, the clubhouse will introduce an on-site restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining and a poolside bar, the perfect spot to dine and socialize, along with a spacious social hall ideal for live shows, concerts, celebrations, and community gatherings. Additional indoor amenities will include a card room, a sports lounge, and an arts studio, while outdoors multiple pools, a yoga lawn, and bocce courts elevate the living experience to an entirely new level.

Valencia Ridge is conveniently located just 30 minutes from Tampa Bay, providing easy access to fine dining, nightlife, professional sports, and cultural events. For shopping, The Grove Shops at Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlets are nearby, and Clearwater Beach is just a short drive for beachgoers. Two of Tampa's best hospitals – Advent Health Hospital and Baycare Hospital – are only minutes away. Valencia Ridge is also close to Tampa International Airport, making trips to visit friends and family a breeze.

Homes at Valencia Ridge are priced from the mid $400,000s to the $800,000s, with floorplans ranging from 1,674 to 3,139 square feet. Prospective homebuyers have the opportunity to tour every home design available.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, call (561) 585-8800 or visit https://www.glhomes.com/valencia-ridge/.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

