GL Homes Announces Stay and Play Opportunities for 55+ Homebuyers on Florida's West Coast

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in Florida, is extending its Stay and Play opportunities for 55+ homebuyers interested in experiencing Valencia living on Florida's West Coast. Newly furnished Stay and Play homes at Valencia Sky in Naples, Valencia Harbor in Fort Myers, and Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel give potential buyers an easy and affordable way to explore before they buy.

For more than two decades, GL Homes' Valencia communities have attracted active adults seeking thoughtfully designed homes, robust lifestyle programming and world-class amenities that support a resort-style way of living. The Stay and Play program allows guests to step into one of the beautifully furnished homes, explore each community and experience the Valencia lifestyle firsthand for three days and two nights for $99.

"Florida's Gulf Coast offers an incredible quality of life, and our Stay and Play program invites homebuyers to imagine themselves here," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Each community has its own unique character, but all deliver the exceptional design, amenities and lifestyle that define Valencia."

At Valencia Sky's Naples prime Florida destination, four Stay and Play homes featuring the two-story Solstice and the one-story Skyline and Luna models introduce visitors to a community positioned just minutes from 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, and the city's renowned beaches. Valencia Sky blends modern home designs with an extensive lineup of planned amenities, including a 35,000-square-foot clubhouse, racquet sports facilities, multiple pools, dining options and programming that supports the active-adult lifestyle Valencia is known for.

Valencia Harbor in Fort Myers offers four Stay and Play homes from the Shoreline Collection, showcasing the Catalina, Eleuthera and Andros home designs. Its location near State Road 80 places residents within easy reach of Sanibel Island's beaches, downtown Fort Myers, spring training baseball and popular shopping and dining. At the heart of the community is the community center, which hosts social events and offers a fitness center, sports lounge, and a 24-hour fitness studio. Guests will also have access to the Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club, featuring 12 pickleball courts, four tennis courts, bocce courts and a dedicated Racquet Sports Pro Shop staffed with professionals who coordinate tournaments, events, lessons and round robins.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel, one of the newest and fastest growing areas within the greater Tampa Bay area, features three Stay and Play homes from the Vintage collection. The Community Center is now complete and will serve as the temporary gathering place for activities and events while the 29,000-square-foot clubhouse is under construction. Guests can take advantage of nearby Wesley Chapel favorites such as The Shops at Wiregrass, Saddlebrook Golf and Tennis Resort, Tampa Premium Outlets, PopStroke, Krate Entertainment Park and Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant.

Considering Valencia Ridge is about 30 minutes from Tampa, Valencia Ridge guests have easy access to popular Tampa Bay attractions, including the Tampa Riverwalk, Raymond James Stadium, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Busch Gardens, Sparkman Wharf and Clearwater Beach.

All three communities launched sales in 2025, and homebuyers across Florida's West Coast can now explore the Valencia lifestyle up close through the Stay and Play program, offering an immersive look at each community for $99. Stay and Play opportunities are also available at select Valencia communities on Florida's East Coast for buyers exploring statewide options.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

