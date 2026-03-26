GL Homes Announces Valencia Vista at Riverland, A New 55+ Community Coming Soon to Port St. Lucie

"As the newest community to join Valencia at Riverland, it reflects our commitment to delivering innovative home designs and an unmatched lifestyle experience within one of Florida's most dynamic active adult destinations," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. Post this

Valencia Vista will feature an elevated collection of home designs, including enhanced and newly introduced floorplans, new front elevations, and elevated standard features that allow homeowners to personalize their living spaces like never before.

Residents will also enjoy access to a new and expanded clubhouse experience, along with a fresh collection of amenities designed to complement Riverland's already expansive lifestyle offerings. These additions will further elevate the community's focus on recreation, wellness, and connection.

"Valencia Vista represents the next exciting chapter within Riverland," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "As the newest community to join Valencia at Riverland, it reflects our commitment to delivering innovative home designs and an unmatched lifestyle experience within one of Florida's most dynamic active adult destinations."

Conveniently located within Riverland, Valencia Vista will place residents close to the community's existing amenities, events, and social programming, all designed to support an active and connected lifestyle.

Riverland is recognized nationally for its unmatched scale and lifestyle, featuring over 100,000 square feet of resort-style amenities, including the 24-acre Sports & Racquet Club, 51,000-square-foot Wellness & Fitness Center, and a 5-acre Arts & Culture Center, along with miles of scenic greenways and connected pathways. Valencia Vista residents will benefit from these existing amenities while also gaining access to new shared master-planned amenities planned as the community continues to grow.

Prospective buyers can visit the Valencia Vista model center at Valencia Walk, located at 12320 SW Calm Pointe Ct in Port St. Lucie, and tour models open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties are encouraged to join the Pre-Launch List to receive early access to updates, pricing, and availability as details are released in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.glhomes.com or contact the GL Homes sales team at (772) 226-9000.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes