GL Homes' APEX at Avenir Residents Welcome New Great Egret Clubhouse

"A clubhouse like this changes how people live day to day," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Our APEX residents now have a place to unwind and connect with neighbors just minutes away, and that's what we want our homebuyers to experience every day." Post this

Wellness offerings include a spa with a steam room, sauna and massage rooms, along with a nail salon and hair salon. Residents also have access to two card rooms, a teen room, a playground, lounge areas, a catering kitchen and an outdoor party pavilion for private gatherings. A full-service restaurant and resort-style pool are planned to open at Great Egret Clubhouse in a future phase.

"A clubhouse like this changes how people live day to day," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Our APEX residents now have a place to unwind and connect with neighbors just minutes away, and that's what we want our homebuyers to experience every day."

Ahead of the clubhouse opening, Avenir welcomed residents to a preview celebration on Monday, Aug. 3, giving homeowners an early look at the space along with live music and the chance to meet the community's sports, spa and management teams.

Great Egret Clubhouse joins Avenir's Town Center among the community's growing collection of amenities. Residents of APEX at Avenir and surrounding neighborhoods will also benefit from internal connectivity throughout the community, including golf cart access to the clubhouse from multiple residential areas.

Located at Northlake Boulevard and Avenir Drive in Palm Beach Gardens, Avenir continues to bring together new homes, resort-style amenities, green space, trails and future retail and dining destinations.

For more information, visit glhomes.com/apex-at-avenir or call the APEX at Avenir sales center at 561-364-1000.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes