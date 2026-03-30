GL Homes Breaks Ground on 35,000-Square-Foot Clubhouse at Valencia Sky in Naples

Clubhouse marks the next phase of development at Valencia Sky

NAPLES, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has broken ground on the 35,000-square-foot clubhouse at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The clubhouse marks the next phase of development at Valencia Sky, designed to expand the community's resort-style lifestyle offerings for residents.

Once completed, the clubhouse will include a grand social hall, a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a sports lounge with billiards and a multi-sport simulator, a fully equipped fitness and wellness center, and dedicated spaces for arts and crafts and cooking classes. Outdoor amenities will feature a resort-style pool with beach entry, lap and resistance pools, a whirlpool spa, shade cabanas, and a Racquet Club with tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, a yoga lawn, and a Pro-Shop.

"Valencia Sky continues to grow as a destination for active adults seeking a lifestyle centered on connection and experience," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The groundbreaking of the clubhouse represents an important next step as we expand the community's amenities and bring this vision to life."

The clubhouse is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The Valencia Sky Sports & Racquet Center is also under construction, with completion estimated for the second quarter of 2026. Together, these amenities will provide residents with a vibrant, amenity-rich environment that combines fitness, dining, entertainment, and social connection. In the meantime, the recently opened Community Center features a fitness center, social hub and outdoor event patio, bringing residents together through daily events, activities and social programming curated by a full-time lifestyle director.

Located just six miles from downtown Naples, Valencia Sky offers residents easy access to 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, boutique shopping, fine dining, and cultural attractions, while providing the security and low-maintenance lifestyle desired in a 55+ community. Monthly HOA fees cover front and back yard maintenance, all common areas, access to community amenities, guard-gated entry, and monitored home alarm systems.

The current amenities and the future clubhouse reinforce Valencia Sky's focus on creating a vibrant environment where residents can stay active, connect with neighbors, and enjoy a full calendar of experiences. Valencia Sky is GL Homes' latest 55+ community in Naples, offering resort-style living with thoughtfully designed homes and amenities tailored to today's active adult buyer.

For more information, visit www.glhomes.com or contact the GL Homes sales team at (772) 226-9000.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (772) 226-9000, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes