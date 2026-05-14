GL Homes Breaks Ground on Clubhouse at Valencia Del Mar

New 43,000-square-foot clubhouse will anchor luxury 55+ lifestyle experience in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has officially broken ground on the signature clubhouse at Valencia Del Mar, marking another major milestone for the company's newest Valencia 55+ community in Boynton Beach.

Spanning more than 43,000 total square feet, the future clubhouse will serve as the social and lifestyle centerpiece of Valencia Del Mar, offering residents an elevated resort-style experience centered around wellness, recreation, entertainment and connection.

The Valencia Del Mar clubhouse is designed as a hub for everyday living and social engagement, featuring a variety of amenities unique to the community, including a multi-sport simulator in the Sports Lounge, a dedicated Yoga Garden, indoor pickleball courts, a poolside outdoor patio bar and a nail salon and blow dry bar within the spa. Residents will also enjoy thoughtfully designed gathering spaces, clubs, events and Broadway-style entertainment programming as part of the Valencia lifestyle.

"Today's active adults are looking for communities that offer something beyond the traditional clubhouse experience," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "People want more opportunities to stay active, meet others and enjoy experiences right within their own community."

Valencia Del Mar is the latest addition to GL Homes' portfolio of Valencia communities, known for combining contemporary home design with a robust, resort-style amenity program tailored to active adults. The unveiling of the model homes marks an important milestone for the community as it welcomes visitors onsite for the first time.

While the clubhouse is under construction, residents will soon begin enjoying Valencia Del Mar's Community Center, a temporary lifestyle space featuring two dedicated lifestyle houses: the Fitness Studio and the Social Hub. The Community Center is nearing completion and is expected to open in June 2026, offering residents access to fitness programming, social events and lifestyle activities ahead of the clubhouse opening.

In addition, The Sports & Racquet Club is currently under construction following a groundbreaking in February and will further enhance the lifestyle experience with tennis, pickleball and bocce courts, along with a pro shop, covered seating areas and spaces designed for recreation, social connection and active living.

Valencia Del Mar's Stay & Play homes are also nearing completion, allowing prospective buyers to experience the community firsthand while participating in the schedule of events hosted at the Community Center.

Located on Lyons Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Boynton Beach Boulevard, Valencia Del Mar spans approximately 188 acres and offers new construction in a sought-after Boynton Beach location in Palm Beach County. Residents will be minutes from the Atlantic coastline and beaches, with convenient access to major airports. The community is near Delray Beach's vibrant downtown scene as well as a wide array of dining, shopping and entertainment destinations throughout South Florida.

Model home tours will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11219 Sweet Sage Ave. in Boynton Beach. For more information, visit www.glhomes.com/valenciadelmar or call (561) 738-5100.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (561) 738-5100, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes