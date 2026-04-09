GL Homes Breaks Ground on Fort Myers' Valencia Harbor Sports & Racquet Club

GL Homes has officially broken ground on the Valencia Harbor Sports & Racquet Club, a key outdoor amenity within the premier 55+ active-adult community in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has officially broken ground on the Valencia Harbor Sports & Racquet Club, a key outdoor amenity within the premier 55+ active-adult community in Fort Myers. Construction is underway, with the Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club expected to open later this year.

At the heart of the community, the Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club is designed as a vibrant gathering place where residents can stay active, build connections, and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. The space will host tournaments, lessons, round robins, and social events led by a professional on-site sports staff, creating opportunities for residents of all skill levels to get involved.

The Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club will feature 12 pickleball courts, four tennis courts, bocce courts, an event lawn, a food truck plaza, a dog park, and a lap pool with shaded cabanas. A racquet sports Pro Shop will also be available on-site, offering apparel, accessories, rackets, and equipment.

"Breaking ground on the Sports and Racquet Club is a really exciting moment for Valencia Harbor," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "It's a place where neighbors can meet, stay active, and spend time together outdoors, with opportunities to get on the courts and take part in events from day one."

Homes at Valencia Harbor are priced from the $340,000s to the $600,000s and feature modern floorplans designed for comfort, convenience, and luxury. The community is ideally located just 25 minutes from downtown Fort Myers, providing easy access to fine dining, shopping, cultural attractions, professional sports, and the world-famous beaches of Sanibel Island.

For more information or to schedule a tour at Valencia Harbor, call 239-561-1600 or visit https://www.glhomes.com/valencia-harbor.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 239-561-1600, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes