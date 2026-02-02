GL Homes Breaks Ground on Sports & Racquet Club at Valencia Del Mar

Construction milestone marks progress as the 55+ community prepares to open in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in Florida, announced the groundbreaking of the Sports & Racquet Club at Valencia Del Mar in Boynton Beach. The milestone represents continued momentum as the 55+ active adult community prepares to open and welcome its first residents.

The Sports & Racquet Club will feature five lighted clay tennis courts, seven outdoor lighted pickleball courts, four indoor pickleball courts and four lighted bocce courts. Plus, a fully equipped pro shop will offer apparel, racquets, balls and other equipment, and covered cabana seating areas will provide space for residents to relax between matches.

The Sports & Racquet Club offers a dynamic, social, and wellness-focused lifestyle for players of all ages and skill levels. Members enjoy access to professionally designed courts that encourage both friendly play and competitive matches, while expert-led classes and clinics provide opportunities to sharpen skills, learn new techniques, and stay motivated under the guidance of seasoned pros. The on-site Pro Shop adds convenience and polish, offering premium equipment, apparel, and personalized fittings to elevate every game. Together, these amenities create a vibrant hub that blends fitness, recreation, and community, making it as much a social destination as it is a place to play.

"This groundbreaking marks an important moment for Valencia Del Mar as the community prepares to open," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The Sports & Racquet Club reflects our focus on active living and creating a place where residents will have a wide variety of amenities and experiences to enjoy."

The Sports & Racquet Club will complement Valencia Del Mar's future clubhouse, which is planned to span more than 43,000 square feet and serve as the social centerpiece of the community. Clubhouse amenities will include a resort-style pool complex with a beach-entry pool and spa, a resistance walking pool and shaded lap pool, along with a state-of-the-art fitness center, group exercise studio, yoga garden, spa treatment rooms, and a variety of social spaces, including a grand social hall, dining venues, and a sports lounge with a multi-sport simulator.

Together, these amenities reflect the thoughtfully planned details that define the Valencia lifestyle, offering residents an active, social and resort-inspired environment as the community prepares to open.

Located on Lyons Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Boynton Beach Boulevard, the 188-acre Valencia Del Mar site offers future residents a prime Palm Beach County location with convenient access to nearby shopping and dining with a private, resort-style setting designed for active adult living.

At full buildout, Valencia Del Mar will include approximately 500 single-family homes, with floorplans ranging from 2,200 square feet to more than 3,800 square feet. Homes are available from the Signature and Vintage collections and feature open layouts, upscale finishes and premium standard features. Home prices start at $1.1 million, and residents will enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle supported by a full-time lifestyle director and a robust calendar of social, fitness and recreational programming.

Pre-construction sales for Valencia Del Mar began in March 2025, with homes currently selling from the Valencia Grand sales office, located at 11219 Sweet Sage Ave. in Boynton Beach.

For more information about Valencia Del Mar, visit glhomes.com or contact the sales team at (561) 262-4000.

About GL Homes

For nearly 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (561) 262-4000

