GL Homes Breaks Ground on Valencia Ridge Clubhouse in Wesley Chapel

"The groundbreaking of the Valencia Ridge Clubhouse represents an exciting milestone for our community and the greater Tampa area," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "This clubhouse will be the heart of daily life at Valencia Ridge, offering residents world-class amenities and social opportunities, reinforcing the 55+ lifestyle that defines the Valencia brand."

A full-time lifestyle director will curate more than 100 clubs, group fitness classes, and community events, from Broadway-style performances in the grand social hall to gatherings at the poolside bar and private dining experiences. Every aspect of the clubhouse has been designed to create a vibrant, connected community where residents can enjoy as active or leisurely a lifestyle as they choose.

This premier 55+ community is located just 30 minutes from Tampa Bay, providing convenient access to fine dining, nightlife, professional sports, and cultural events. For shopping, The Grove Shops at Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlets are nearby, and Clearwater Beach is a short drive for beachgoers. Two of Tampa's top hospitals including Advent Health Hospital and Baycare Hospital, are only minutes away, and Tampa International Airport is nearby for easy travel.

Homes at Valencia Ridge are priced from the mid $400,000s to $800,000s, with floorplans ranging from 1,674 to 3,139 square feet. For more information on Valencia Ridge, visit www.glhomes.com/valenciaridge.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

