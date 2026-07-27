GL Homes Celebrates Continued Progress at The Estates at NOMAR

New luxury homes continue to take shape alongside neighborhood enhancements and exciting transformations throughout West Palm Beach's emerging Northwood Marina District.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is celebrating continued progress at The Estates at NOMAR, as new luxury homes continue to take shape alongside neighborhood enhancements and exciting transformations throughout West Palm Beach's emerging Northwood Marina District.

As impactful redevelopment continues across the 100-home luxury community, new residences are rising throughout the neighborhood while public improvements, including the completion of a new park, a NOMAR mural, and ongoing improvements along streets within the community, are helping bring the highly anticipated vision for both the community and the surrounding district to life.

"Every milestone brings us one step closer to realizing the vision for The Estates at NOMAR," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "With each home that takes shape and every investment in the surrounding neighborhood, we're creating a community that blends exceptional living with one of West Palm Beach's most dynamic emerging districts. It's exciting to see this new chapter come to life."

The Estates at NOMAR, set within a waterside neighborhood, presents a rare opportunity to purchase a brand-new luxury estate residence with open-concept floorplans ranging from approximately 1,800 to 3,900 square feet of air-conditioned living space. Homes are priced from $1.8 million and offer two- to four- bedroom designs with exceptional designer finishes, light-filled interiors with grand vertical spaces, versatile spaces for home offices or guest suites, spacious great rooms, lofts and expansive outdoor living areas perfect for entertaining.

The community showcases a diverse portfolio of architecturally inspired home designs with elevated finishes, sophisticated craftsmanship and timeless appeal. Every home is appointed with an impressive collection of standard features, including Wolf® kitchen appliances, Sub Zero® refrigeration, designer quartz countertops, large-format porcelain tile flooring, engineered hardwood flooring, impact-resistant Low-E insulated glass windows and doors, dramatic soaring ceilings and seamlessly integrated smart home technology. Select residences may also be personalized with options including private elevators, motorized privacy entry gates and custom pool and spa configurations.

Beyond the homes themselves, residents will enjoy a lifestyle enhanced by complimentary memberships to The Cove Club and Equinox West Palm Beach. From waterfront dining, marina access and private beach amenities at The Cove Club to premier fitness, wellness and spa experiences at Equinox, these exclusive offerings provide a unique blend of recreation, convenience and luxury just minutes from home.

For buyers seeking an accelerated move-in timeline, a limited selection of Early Move-In homes is available at The Estates at NOMAR, with select homes anticipated for completion over the coming months. These residences provide the opportunity to enjoy luxury new construction sooner while experiencing the elevated finishes, thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship that define every GL Homes home.

The Estates at NOMAR is in one of West Palm Beach's most connected locations, just minutes from Palm Beach Island, downtown West Palm Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, positioning the neighborhood at the center of the city's next chapter. Significant public and private investment continue to transform the area, with leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, expanding their presence alongside landmark residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments.

As this momentum continues to reshape the surrounding area, residents will enjoy not only a luxury new home, but also the opportunity to be part of one of South Florida's most rapidly evolving destinations, with convenient access to premier shopping and dining, waterfront attractions, Palm Beach International Airport and Brightline service connecting West Palm Beach to destinations throughout South Florida and Orlando.

For more information about The Estates at NOMAR or to schedule a private tour, visit glhomes.com or call 561-364-2000. The sales center and decorated model homes are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 425 40th Street in West Palm Beach.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 561-364-2000, [email protected], glhomes.com

SOURCE GL Homes