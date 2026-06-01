GL Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of New 39,000-Square-Foot Clubhouse at Lotus Edge in Boca Raton

"At Lotus Edge, we set out to redefine what luxury living looks like in Boca Raton, and this new Clubhouse delivers on that vision in every way," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. Post this

"At Lotus Edge, we set out to redefine what luxury living looks like in Boca Raton, and this new Clubhouse delivers on that vision in every way," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "From wellness and fitness to dining, every detail was designed to create a truly elevated lifestyle experience for our residents."

The Clubhouse offers an extensive range of amenities, including resort-style pools, a poolside bar and café, a whirlpool spa, lap pool, and a kids' splash park. The wellness-focused features include a state-of-the-art fitness center, group fitness studio, massage room, sauna, and cold plunge tub, along with a dedicated wellness retreat experience.

Residents also enjoy a world-class Racquet Club featuring tennis, pickleball, and Padel courts, along with a fully equipped Pro Shop staffed by sports professionals. The indoor sports complex provides flexible court space for basketball and pickleball, while additional amenities include card rooms, a sports lounge, teen room, and a dedicated kids' zone designed for family-friendly engagement.

Outdoor spaces complement the Clubhouse experience with shaded gathering areas, a yoga lawn, and expansive resort-style pool decks designed for relaxation and social connection. A full-time Lifestyle Director oversees a robust calendar of events, activities, and resident clubs, ensuring year-round programming that fosters community engagement.

Lotus Edge also features contemporary home designs with ultra-modern elevations and floorplans ranging from approximately $1.7 million to $3 million. The community is conveniently located near Glades Road and Florida's Turnpike, offering easy access to top dining, shopping, entertainment, and highly rated schools throughout Boca Raton and the surrounding area.

Prospective homebuyers are invited to tour the newly opened Clubhouse and experience the Lotus Edge lifestyle firsthand. For more information or to schedule a private tour, call (561) 585-8800 or visit glhomes.com.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes