GL Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Sports & Racquet Club at Valencia Sky in Naples

GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, celebrated the grand opening of the Sports & Racquet Club at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The new amenity gives residents a dedicated space for tennis, pickleball and bocce, further building out the lifestyle offerings within the growing community.

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, celebrated the grand opening of the Sports & Racquet Club at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The new amenity gives residents a dedicated space for tennis, pickleball and bocce, further building out the lifestyle offerings within the growing community.

The Sports & Racquet Club features three lighted tennis courts, nine lighted pickleball courts and four lighted bocce ball courts, each with shaded spectator areas. A dedicated sports director organizes lessons, exhibitions, socials, round robins and tournaments for players of every level, while the on-site Pro Shop offers men's and women's apparel, racquets, strings, grips and stringing services.

"Racquet sports have become one of the biggest draws for buyers at Valencia Sky, and this new club gives residents a true home for that lifestyle," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "It's already becoming a gathering place, and that sense of connection is exactly what we set out to create."

The opening comes as Valencia Sky continues to take shape across the broader community. The Community Center is already open with a full-time lifestyle director, giving residents access to a fitness center, social spaces and a full calendar of activities from the day they move in.

Construction is also progressing on the community's 35,000-square-foot Clubhouse, which will offer a resort-style experience with a grand social hall, sports lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, exercise studio, shaded yoga garden, demonstration kitchen, arts and crafts studio and card rooms. Residents can unwind at the Cloud 9 Spa, offering massage rooms, hair and nail services, a salt therapy area, steam room and a cold plunge. Outdoors, a resort-style pool with a shaded beach entry and poolside bar will be joined by a resistance exercise pool and a three-lane, shaded lap pool for year-round swimming.

Prospective buyers can experience the Valencia Sky lifestyle firsthand through GL Homes' Stay & Play program, a three-day, two-night stay in a furnished home for $99 that includes access to decorated models and a closer look at the community's amenities.

Valencia Sky is located just five minutes from downtown Naples, offering residents convenient access to the shopping, dining and entertainment along Fifth Avenue South. The community includes eight model homes and is open for tours daily.

For more information on Valencia Sky, visit glhomes.com/valencia-sky or call 239-262-4000.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL homes, 1 239-262-4000, [email protected]

SOURCE GL homes