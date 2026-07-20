GL Homes Completes Expansion of Riverland Sports & Racquet Club, Creating One of the Nation's Largest Private Community Pickleball Facilities

The expansion adds eight covered pickleball courts, eight outdoor pickleball courts, five tennis courts, 12 bocce courts and a new sports pavilion with a refreshment station to support the expanded recreational offerings.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has completed the expansion of the Riverland Sports & Racquet Club, further enhancing the active lifestyle amenities available to residents at Riverland in Port St. Lucie.

The eight-acre expansion, located south of the existing 16-acre Sports & Racquet Club and Wellness & Fitness Center, brings the total Sports & Racquet Club campus to 24 acres. The expansion adds eight covered pickleball courts, eight outdoor pickleball courts, five tennis courts, 12 bocce courts and a new sports pavilion with a refreshment station to support the expanded recreational offerings.

With the addition of 16 new pickleball courts, Riverland's Sports & Racquet Club now features 53 pickleball courts, creating one of the largest pickleball facilities within a private residential community in the nation. The expanded campus provides residents with additional opportunities to play, compete, participate in lessons and enjoy one of the country's fastest-growing sports.

"A successful community is one that grows with the people who call it home," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The expansion of the Sports & Racquet Club reflects our commitment to planning amenities with the future in mind, ensuring Riverland continues to offer the spaces and experiences residents value most as the community evolves."

The Sports & Racquet Club expansion is part of GL Homes' continued development of Riverland's extensive amenity offerings, which include the Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center, Riverland Arts & Culture Center, Riverland Paseo Park & Greenway and Riverland Town Center. Each neighborhood within Riverland also features its own Valencia Social Club, providing residents with convenient spaces to gather and socialize.

Additional enhancements are underway at the Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center, including a gym expansion that will increase workout space by 50 percent. The project will introduce additional cardio and strength training equipment, an expanded stretching and recovery area and a new spa experience featuring hot and cold plunge pools, rain treatment showers, an aromatherapy steam room, infrared sauna, herbal sauna and Himalayan salt serenity lounge.

The completion of the Sports & Racquet Club expansion marks another milestone in Riverland's continued growth as GL Homes continues to expand the community's lifestyle offerings.

For more information, visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-parc-at-riverland/ or call 800-574-9205.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 800-574-9205, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes