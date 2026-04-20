GL Homes Earns Multiple Top Honors for Valencia Communities at 2026 Parade of Homes in Southwest Florida

Valencia Sky in Naples, Valencia Harbor in Fort Myers, and Valencia Ridge in Tampa recognized for excellence in construction and design

NAPLES, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, was recognized within multiple categories at the 2026 Parade of Homes for its Valencia Sky community in Naples, Valencia Harbor community in Fort Myers and Valencia Ridge community in Tampa, across several design and construction categories.

Presented by the Suncoast Builders Association, the annual Parade of Homes showcases innovation, craftsmanship and design across the region, with more than 130 model homes featured this year across ten communities and developments.

At Valencia Sky in Naples, GL Homes received the "Excellence in Construction & Design" awards for its Eclipse, Horizon and Aurora model homes, reflecting standout design, craftsmanship and livability.

At Valencia Harbor in Fort Myers, GL Homes earned top overall honors for each of its three model homes. The Grenada model was recognized as an overall winner within its category and received a special award for its office space, while the Bahama model earned top overall recognition along with a special award for its built-in features. The Exuma model also received top overall honors within its category, in addition to a special award for its primary suite.

At Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel, just outside Tampa, the Claudia model received a Silver award, while the Emerald model earned two awards, including Silver recognition and Best in Class for Architectural Design.

"These awards speak to the level of design, detail and execution that goes into every home we build," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Across Florida's west coast, we're continuing to see strong demand for thoughtfully designed homes and active adult living, and this recognition reflects the consistency we bring to each Valencia community."

The Parade of Homes, held from March 7 through March 29, provided prospective buyers and industry professionals with the opportunity to tour model homes and experience the latest in residential design, energy efficiency and functionality.

Recognition across Naples, Fort Myers and Tampa highlights GL Homes' continued momentum along Florida's Southwest Gulf Coast, where demand for carefully crafted homes and amenity-rich communities remains strong. GL Homes' Valencia communities are known for their resort-style amenities, active social programming and thoughtfully planned environments that bring residents together.

As the region continues to grow, these awards further reinforce GL Homes' position as a leader in delivering premier communities designed for today's buyers.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit GLHomes.com or call 1 (800) 399-5076

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 1 (800) 399-5076, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes