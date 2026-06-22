GL Homes Expands Home Offerings at Valencia Harbor with New Cayman Model

GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has unveiled the Cayman, a new model home now open at Valencia Harbor, the premier 55+ active adult community in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, has unveiled the Cayman, a new model home now open at Valencia Harbor, the premier 55+ active adult community in Fort Myers.

The two-story Cayman offers 3,169 square feet of air-conditioned living space and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath, a den, great room, bonus room or optional fourth bedroom, and a two-car garage. Designed for modern 55+ living, the home showcases an open-concept floor plan with a dramatic two-story foyer that seamlessly connects the gourmet kitchen with elegant quartz countertops, dining and living areas. A covered patio extends the living space outdoors with 16-foot sliders perfect for indoor/outdoor entertainment, while the flexible den and upstairs bonus room provide versatility for a home office, hobbies or hosting guests.

The spacious first-floor primary suite serves as a private retreat with dual walk-in closets and a well-appointed bathroom, while the second level offers additional living space and privacy for family and visitors. Thoughtful design elements throughout the home emphasize comfort, functionality and flexibility for everyday living. The Cayman model is priced from $541,900.

"We're excited to introduce the Cayman as the newest addition to Valencia Harbor, further expanding the variety of homes available to today's active adult buyers on Florida's West Coast," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Every new model enhances the community by giving buyers more opportunities to find a home that fits their lifestyle."

Valencia Harbor offers resort-inspired amenities that make it easy for residents to embrace the lifestyle from day one. The Community Center is now open, serving as a hub for fitness classes, social events, clubs and everyday connections. Construction is underway on the Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club and it will feature 12 pickleball courts, four tennis courts, bocce courts, an event lawn, a food truck plaza, a dog park, and a lap pool with shaded cabanas. Future plans also include a 33,000-square-foot Clubhouse featuring resort-style pools, dining venues, expanded fitness spaces and a variety of additional social amenities.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Fort Myers, Valencia Harbor offers easy access to fine dining, shopping, cultural attractions, professional sports, and the world-famous beaches of Sanibel Island. The community is positioned near Buckingham Road and State Road 80, combining accessibility with a desirable Southwest Florida setting.

For more information or to schedule a tour at Valencia Harbor, call 239-561-1600 0 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-harbor.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes