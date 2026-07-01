GL Homes Expands Wellness Offerings at Riverland with New Ember & Salt Spa

Construction underway on dedicated spa as Riverland's award-winning amenity collection continues to grow

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, continues enhancing the award-winning lifestyle at Riverland with construction now underway on Ember & Salt Spa, a new dedicated wellness destination that will further expand the community's extensive collection of resort-style amenities.

Construction on the spa began in May and marks another milestone in the continued evolution of Riverland's wellness offerings. Once complete, Ember & Salt Spa will provide residents with a tranquil retreat designed for relaxation, rejuvenation and self-care, complementing the community's existing Wellness & Fitness Center and broad lineup of health-focused amenities.

The thoughtfully designed spa will feature hot and cold plunge pools, an aromatherapy steam room, herbal sauna, infrared sauna and rain showers, along with a welcoming lobby, Himalayan serenity lounge, private massage suites and a full-service nail salon.

"Wellness has always been a cornerstone of the lifestyle we create at Riverland," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Ember & Salt Spa represents our continued commitment to investing in amenities that enrich residents' daily lives while creating spaces where they can relax, recharge and connect."

Riverland's Wellness & Fitness Center currently offers spa services alongside state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes and wellness programming. The addition of Ember & Salt Spa will introduce a dedicated spa experience, further strengthening Riverland's reputation as one of Florida's premier active adult destinations.

Spanning approximately 4,000 acres in Port St. Lucie, Riverland is home to GL Homes' collection of 55+ communities, including Valencia Grove, Valencia Cay, Valencia Walk, Valencia Parc and Valencia Vista. Residents have access to more than 100,000 square feet of master-planned amenities, including the 51,000-square-foot Wellness & Fitness Center, the 24-acre Sports & Racquet Club and the 5-acre Arts & Culture Center, along with Riverland Town Center and miles of pedestrian-friendly Paseo Greenways connecting neighborhoods, recreation and everyday conveniences.

The addition of Ember & Salt Spa is part of Riverland's continued evolution, with additional amenity enhancements already underway, including the expansion of the Wellness & Fitness Center, future phases of the Arts & Culture Center and new recreational offerings planned as the community continues to grow.

Homes within Riverland feature personalization options and spacious layouts designed for ease of living, complemented by resort-style amenities and a strong emphasis on active adult lifestyle programming. With prices ranging from the mid-$300,000s to $900,000, Riverland offers a blend of luxury, value, and convenience for residents seeking an engaging lifestyle on the Treasure Coast.

For more information about Riverland, visit glhomes.com.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 224-567-3121, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes