GL Homes Introduces New Luxury Options and Early Move-In Opportunities at The Estates at NOMAR

The newly introduced options became available this month and will enhance personalization across select floor plans, with buyers now able to choose from private elevator options, motorized privacy entry gate, freestanding soaking tubs and a variety of pool and spa configurations designed to elevate indoor-outdoor living.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is introducing a new collection of luxury home options and early move-in opportunities at The Estates at NOMAR, the luxury single-family neighborhood within the Northwood Marina Quarter.

The Estates at NOMAR recently celebrated the grand opening of its model homes in January. The community is planned to include approximately 100 contemporary residences, with pricing from the $1.8 million range and floor plans ranging from approximately 1,800 to 3,900 square feet of air-conditioned living space. The newly introduced options became available this month and will enhance personalization across select floor plans, with buyers now able to choose from private elevator options, motorized privacy entry gate, freestanding soaking tubs and a variety of pool and spa configurations designed to elevate indoor-outdoor living.

The community is also now offering two early move-in homes with upgraded included features — the Amalfi and Riviera models — with anticipated availability in November 2026, providing an opportunity for buyers to secure a new luxury home on an accelerated timeline. The Amalfi model features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den with an option for a third bedroom, spanning 1,889 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 2,624 total square feet, along with a two-car garage. The Amalfi early move-in home is currently priced at $1,952,900. The Riviera model offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a den with an option for a fourth bedroom, as well as a loft, totaling 2,807 square feet of air-conditioned living space and 3,595 total square feet with a two-car garage. The Riviera early move-in home is currently priced at $2,558,900.

"These homes offer a rare opportunity to be among the first residents in The Estates at NOMAR, a new luxury home community just beginning to come to life," said Misha Ezratti. "Buyers are not only getting a thoughtfully designed home, but also the opportunity to be part of a growing neighborhood and the redeveloped Northwood Marina District as it takes shape."

The Estates at NOMAR is part of a larger plan for the Northwood Marina Quarter, a transformative, mixed-use area that will include luxury waterfront condominiums, a new community park, walkable retail and dining, and West Palm Beach's Safe Harbor Rybovich premier mega-yacht marina. The area's long-term revitalization has been shaped by more than two decades of land acquisition and planning by Huizenga Holdings, with GL Homes joining the project in 2024.

In addition, redevelopment at NOMAR continues to advance, beginning along 41st Street. This transformative initiative will deliver a complete streetscape enhancement, including newly paved roads, upgraded sidewalks and curbs, refined landscaping, and modern street lighting. Beyond aesthetics, the project represents a significant infrastructure investment, with the installation of a new underground water distribution system and sanitary sewer system to support long-term growth and resilience.

Located in northeastern West Palm Beach, the community offers convenient access to Palm Beach Island, downtown West Palm Beach dining and shopping, Clematis Street, CityPlace, Northwood Village, and NORA. Residents will also be minutes from cultural destinations such as the Kravis Center, as well as Brightline rail service and Palm Beach International Airport.

For more information or to sign up for updates, visit GLHomes.com or call (561) 364-2000

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (561) 364-2000, [email protected], glhomes.com

SOURCE GL Homes