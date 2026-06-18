GL Homes Launches Stay & Play Program at Valencia Del Mar in Boynton Beach

"The Stay & Play program was created to give prospective buyers a meaningful way to experience the lifestyle before making that choice. Spending time in the community allows guests to see firsthand the amenities, energy and sense of connection that define life at Valencia Del Mar." Post this

"Purchasing a home is one of the most important decisions people make," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The Stay & Play program was created to give prospective buyers a meaningful way to experience the lifestyle before making that choice. Spending time in the community allows guests to see firsthand the amenities, energy and sense of connection that define life at Valencia Del Mar."

During their stay, guests can tour Valencia Del Mar's 11 designer-decorated model homes and experience the community's amenities, including the on-site Community Center featuring a Social Hub and Fitness Studio. The Stay & Play program also provides guests with access to the broader Valencia lifestyle, including select resort-style amenities and programming available across a nearby Valencia community.

Guests can also experience a preview of the Valencia lifestyle through select resort-style amenities, including tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a sports lounge with a multi-sport simulator. Additional features include a zen yoga garden, nail salon and blow-dry bar, arts and crafts studios, card rooms and dedicated spaces for hobbies and special events. The on-site Community Center, featuring a Social Hub and Fitness Studio, offers a firsthand look at the active, connected lifestyle that will define Valencia Del Mar, along with access to select amenities and programming across nearby Valencia communities.

The community features one- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,200 to more than 3,800 square feet. The homes showcase open-concept floor plans, soaring ceilings, designer kitchens, spa-inspired baths and expansive outdoor living spaces. Pricing begins from $1.2 million.

Located on Lyons Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Boynton Beach Boulevard, Valencia Del Mar spans approximately 188 acres and offers new construction in a sought-after Boynton Beach location in Palm Beach County. Residents are minutes from the Atlantic coastline and beaches, with convenient access to major airports. The community is near Delray Beach's vibrant downtown scene as well as a wide array of dining, shopping and entertainment destinations throughout South Florida.

Reservations for the Stay & Play program are currently available. For more information or to book a stay, call 800-551-5733 or visit GLHomes.com.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes