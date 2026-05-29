GL Homes Opens 38,000-Square-Foot Social Club at Valencia Parc at Riverland

"This opening marks the completion of a major amenity phase for Valencia Parc," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. Post this

The facility includes resort-style pools with shaded seating areas and a whirlpool spa, a full-service restaurant and patio bar with indoor and poolside dining options. Outdoor spaces are integrated into the design to support relaxation and informal gatherings.

Inside, the Social Club features a grand social hall with a raised stage for performances, entertainment, and community events. The space is supported by a catering kitchen to accommodate planned dining experiences and large-scale gatherings. Additional amenities include multipurpose rooms for clubs and classes, card rooms, and flexible spaces for resident activities.

Lifestyle programming at Valencia Parc is organized by a full-time Lifestyle Director and includes a calendar of ongoing events, activities, and interest-based clubs. More than 100 resident clubs are offered across categories such as fitness, arts, games, education, and social programming.

"This opening marks the completion of a major amenity phase for Valencia Parc," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "It is part of a larger buildout within Riverland, where residential neighborhoods and shared amenities are being delivered in stages as the community grows."

Riverland is a 4,000-acre master-planned development in Port St. Lucie featuring multiple residential neighborhoods and a coordinated system of shared amenities. The development is home to several 55+ active adult communities by GL Homes, including Valencia Grove, Valencia Cay, Valencia Walk, Valencia Parc and the newest addition, Valencia Vista.

Residents at Valencia Parc at Riverland have access to more than 100,000 square feet of master-planned amenities throughout Riverland, including the 51,000-square-foot Wellness and Fitness Center, the 24-acre Sports and Racquet Club, and the 5-acre Arts and Culture Center. These facilities include fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, sports courts, creative spaces, and programming areas.

As Riverland continues to grow, so do its shared amenities and recreational offerings. Construction is currently underway on a 50% expansion of the community's fitness center, along with the addition of a spa and nail salon. Phase 2 of the Arts & Culture Center is also set to begin soon, introducing additional spaces for creativity, programming, and outdoor activities.

Riverland is also preparing for its next major phase of recreation and wellness with plans for a new sports complex that will expand opportunities for fitness, social connection, and active living. Planned amenities include a fitness center and group exercise studios, tennis courts, open-air and indoor pickleball courts, golf simulators, lap pools, wellness spaces, a dog park, and more.

The broader Riverland development is designed around connectivity and accessibility, with miles of landscaped, traffic-free pathways for walking, biking, and golf cart travel. These pathways connect residents to amenities, recreation, parks, open space, and neighborhoods throughout the community. Future phases will continue to enhance that lifestyle with additional neighborhood-serving retail, expanded gathering spaces, and the planned Riverland Town Center as part of the community's ongoing buildout.

For more information about Valencia Parc, please visit glhomes.com.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes