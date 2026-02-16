GL Homes Opens Aurora Model Home at Valencia Sky in Naples

The two-story Aurora model is available now for touring

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is now offering tours of the Aurora model home at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The two-story Aurora is available now for touring, featuring a spacious open floor plan and designer finishes. Pricing begins at $811,900.

The Aurora model home offers 3,076 square feet of air-conditioned living space, including three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath, a den, a great room, and a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. Designed for modern 55+ living, the two-story home features an open-concept floor plan that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas, perfect for entertaining or enjoying everyday life. The gourmet kitchen boasts European-style cabinets, quartz or granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances, and the first floor features the luxurious primary suite with two large walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bathroom complete with dual vanities and a walk-in shower with built-in bench seating.

A second bedroom with an ensuite bath offers additional convenience, while the private den provides a quiet spot to work or unwind. The home's open-concept layout enhances its expansive feel, and a two-car garage adds practical function. Upstairs, the second floor features a third bedroom with an ensuite bath and a spacious bonus room that can be configured as an optional fourth bedroom. This level offers flexible space that can be tailored to each homeowner's lifestyle, whether it's a private guest suite, home gym, art studio, or simply a quiet place to relax and recharge.

"With the Aurora, we wanted to create a home that fits the way active adults really live today," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "From hosting family and friends to enjoying quiet downtime, every space is designed for comfort, flexibility, and the lifestyle our residents value most."

Valencia Sky offers resort-inspired amenities that make it easy for residents to live an active, social lifestyle. The 35,000-square-foot clubhouse features a grand social hall, full-service restaurant, sports lounge, arts and crafts center, cooking studio, hair and nail salon, and a fully equipped fitness center. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with beach entry, lap and resistance pools, whirlpool spa, shade cabanas, and a Racquet Club with tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, a yoga lawn, and a Pro-Shop.

Located just six miles from downtown Naples, Valencia Sky provides easy access to 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, boutique shopping, fine dining, and a variety of cultural attractions, making it a prime choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.

The Aurora model home is now open for touring at Valencia Sky, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is located at 2841 Ridgecrest Place, Naples, FL 34112. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 239-262-4000 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-sky.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

