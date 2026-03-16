GL Homes Opens Community Center at Valencia Harbor in Fort Myers

"The Community Center is where life at Valencia Harbor starts to come alive," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The Center is designed to give residents a wide variety of ways to stay active, try new hobbies, and foster lasting connections within the community." Post this

"The Community Center is where life at Valencia Harbor starts to come alive," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The Center is designed to give residents a wide variety of ways to stay active, try new hobbies, and foster lasting connections within the community."

The opening of the temporary Community Center complements Valencia Harbor's Al Fresco Sports & Racquet Club, which includes 12 pickleball courts, four tennis courts, bocce courts, an event lawn, a dog park, a lap pool with shade cabanas, a food truck plaza, and a professional racquet sports shop. The 33,000-square-foot Harbor Club is also under construction and will provide resort-style pools, a grand social hall, restaurant and bar, fitness center, aerobics studio, and numerous spaces for recreation and social gatherings.

Residents can start their day in the 24-hour fitness studio or stretch zone, participate in wellness programs, and enjoy outdoor fitness activities. The Community Center also offers a sports lounge, billiards and ping pong, arts and crafts areas, meeting and lecture spaces, patio lounge, and an outdoor event plaza.

Located just 25 minutes from downtown Fort Myers, Valencia Harbor offers easy access to fine dining, shopping, cultural attractions, professional sports, and the world-famous beaches of Sanibel Island. The community is positioned near Buckingham Road and State Road.

For more information or to schedule a tour at Valencia Harbor, call 239-561-1600 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-harbor.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 2245673121, [email protected], https://www.glhomes.com/

SOURCE GL Homes