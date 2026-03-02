GL Homes Opens Community Center at Valencia Sky in Naples

"Our goal at Valencia Sky is to create a community where residents feel truly at home from day one," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. Post this

"Our goal at Valencia Sky is to create a community where residents feel truly at home from day one," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "The Community Center is just the beginning. It provides a space where friendships form naturally and sets the stage for the full clubhouse experience that will make this community even more extraordinary."

Residents can start their day with a workout in the Fitness Studio, offering both strength training and cardio equipment, then spend afternoons in the Social Hub participating in activities such as art classes or card games. Evenings often bring neighbors together for happy hour, themed events, and group activities, creating a welcoming environment that reflects the active, social spirit of the Valencia brand.

The opening of the Community Center complements the highly anticipated Valencia Sky Clubhouse, currently under construction and estimated for completion in the first quarter of 2027, as well as the Valencia Sky Sports & Racquet Center, which is also under construction with completion estimated for the second quarter of 2026. Once completed, these amenities will further elevate the community's lifestyle offerings, providing resort-style spaces for fitness, dining, entertainment, and social connection.

Located just six miles from downtown Naples, Valencia Sky offers convenient access to 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, boutique shopping, fine dining, and cultural attractions, making it an ideal destination for active adults seeking both luxury and convenience.

Valencia Sky is now welcoming visitors to experience the community firsthand. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 239-262-4000 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-sky.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

