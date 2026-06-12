GL Homes Opens Stellar Model Home at Valencia Sky in Naples

GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is now offering tours of the Stellar model home at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The Stellar, available for touring.

NAPLES, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is now offering tours of the Stellar model home at Valencia Sky, its premier 55+ active adult community in Naples. The Stellar, available for touring.

The Stellar one-story model home offers 2,079 square feet of air-conditioned living space and features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath, a den, a great room and a two-car garage. Designed for modern 55+ living, the home welcomes visitors with a spacious foyer and an open-concept floor plan with 12-foot ceilings throughout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining and living areas. Large windows and sliding glass doors overlook the covered patio, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere.

The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island, stainless-steel appliances and ample storage, while the flexible den can be used as a home office, hobby room or guest space. The spacious primary suite serves as a private retreat with two walk-in closets and a well-appointed bathroom. Interior details emphasize comfort and functionality, offering homeowners a thoughtful balance of style, flexibility and everyday convenience. The Stellar model is priced from $754,900.

"With the Stellar, we wanted to create a home that offers the openness and flexibility active adults are looking for today," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "Every detail was designed to support the way our residents live, entertain and enjoy their lifestyle."

Valencia Sky offers resort-inspired amenities that make it easy for residents to live an active, social lifestyle. The 35,000-square-foot clubhouse is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, featuring a grand social hall, full-service restaurant, sports lounge, arts and crafts center, cooking studio, hair and nail salon, and a fully equipped fitness center. Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with beach entry, lap and resistance pools, whirlpool spa, shade cabanas. In the meantime, the Community Center is open with a fitness center, social hub and outdoor event patio, bringing residents together through daily events, activities and social programming curated by a full-time lifestyle director.

The Valencia Sky Sports & Racquet Center is also now open, where residents can enjoy tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, a yoga lawn, and a Pro-Shop. Together, these amenities will provide residents with a vibrant, amenity-rich environment that combines fitness, dining, entertainment, and social connection.

Located just six miles from downtown Naples, Valencia Sky provides easy access to 5th Avenue South, the Naples Pier, boutique shopping, fine dining, and a variety of cultural attractions, making it a prime choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.

The Stellar model home is now open for touring at Valencia Sky, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is located at 2841 Ridgecrest Place, Naples, FL 34112. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 239-262-4000 or visit www.glhomes.com/valencia-sky.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 239-262-4000, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes