GL Homes Previews Model Homes at The Estates at NOMAR as Construction Nears Completion

Architectural details set the neighborhood apart, including striking modern exteriors with stone and faux wood accents, covered balconies, and refined landscaping that enhances curb appeal throughout the community. Floor plans will range from approximately 1,800 to 3,900 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms with two- and three-car garage options.

Inside, the homes are designed with open-concept layouts, volume ceilings, and abundant natural light. Planned features include gourmet kitchens with premium appliance packages, oversized primary suites with spa-inspired bathrooms, flexible living spaces suited for home offices or guest accommodations and thoughtfully designed outdoor living areas that support year-round enjoyment of South Florida's climate.

"The Estates at NOMAR represents an exciting step forward for GL Homes in West Palm Beach," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "This community is designed with an eye toward the future, bringing modern luxury and flexible living to an area poised for continued growth."

The Estates at NOMAR is part of a larger plan for the Northwood Marina Quarter, a transformative, mixed-use area that will include luxury waterfront condominiums, a new community park, walkable retail and dining, and West Palm Beach's premier mega-yacht marina, Safe Harbor Rybovich. The area's long-term revitalization has been shaped by more than two decades of land acquisition and planning by Huizenga Holdings, with GL Homes joining the project in 2024.

Located in northeastern West Palm Beach, the community offers convenient access to Palm Beach Island, downtown West Palm Beach dining and shopping, Clematis Street, CityPlace, Northwood Village, and NORA. Residents will also be minutes from cultural destinations such as the Kravis Center, as well as Brightline rail service and Palm Beach International Airport.

Model homes at The Estates at NOMAR are currently under construction, with additional updates and a formal grand opening announcement expected in the coming months.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded nearly 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

