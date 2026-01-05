GL Homes Showcases New Celestia and Solaris Model Homes at APEX at Avenir

"These homes reflect the strong demand we continue to see for expansive, luxury designs that offer flexibility, comfort, and elevated finishes in one of Palm Beach County's most desirable communities." Post this

The Solaris, the largest home design currently offered at APEX at Avenir, features 5,502 square feet of air-conditioned living space across two stories and includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half baths, a den that can serve as an optional sixth bedroom, a club room, a loft, a flex room, and a four-car garage. The Solaris home design is priced from $1,719,900, with an early move-in opportunity available from $2,322,900 with included pool.

Both the Celestia and Solaris showcase GL Homes' Luxury Home Package, which is standard in every home at APEX at Avenir. Features include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, premium GE Profile appliances, elegant ceramic and porcelain tile flooring, spa-inspired bathrooms with freestanding tubs per plan, smart home technology, eco-friendly features, and impact-resistant windows and doors. Outdoor living spaces include oversized screened and covered patios, designer brick pavers, and professionally landscaped yards.

"The Celestia and Solaris have quickly proven to be exceptional additions to APEX at Avenir," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "These homes reflect the strong demand we continue to see for expansive, luxury designs that offer flexibility, comfort, and elevated finishes in one of Palm Beach County's most desirable communities."

Residents at APEX at Avenir enjoy access to resort-style amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse currently under construction. Planned amenities include 12 pickleball courts, nine tennis courts, an open play field, pro shop, and a fully equipped 24/7 fitness center. The clubhouse will also feature a sauna, steam and massage rooms, teen room, indoor sports courts with a full-size basketball court, an oversized pool with beach entry, lap pool, whirlpool spa, and a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor bars.

Located at Northlake Boulevard and Avenir Drive, Avenir was designed by a team of award-winning architects and planners and features lakes, waterways, and dedicated golf cart paths. Future planned amenities include a working farm, dog parks, a charter school, and a Town Center approved for retail, dining, offices, entertainment, and more, along with a 2,400-acre nature preserve.

Less than 25 minutes west of downtown Palm Beach Gardens, APEX at Avenir offers convenient access to The Gardens Mall, PGA Commons Art and Dining District, cultural attractions, and more than 160 golf courses throughout Palm Beach County.

For more information about APEX at Avenir, visit www.glhomes.com.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.com.

