GL Homes Unveils Multimillion-Dollar Entry at Luxury 55+ Community Valencia Del Mar

The entry is further enhanced by lush, curated landscaping, including six commanding planters, creating a complete and striking first impression. Residents and guests are greeted by a staffed gatehouse, architecturally designed to complement the main entry and provide both privacy and a sense of arrival.

"The completion of the community entry marks an exciting milestone for Valencia Del Mar," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "It provides a stunning introduction to the sophistication and welcoming atmosphere that set this community apart."

Valencia Del Mar offers resort-style amenities, thoughtfully designed homes, and a vibrant, social community. The collection of one- and two-story residences features expansive high ceilings, transom windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and spacious outdoor living areas. Future homeowners can customize their homes with luxury finishes and upgrades guided by expert design professionals.

Located on Lyons Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Boynton Beach Boulevard, Valencia Del Mar provides easy access to the best of South Florida, including miles of Atlantic coastline, premier shopping and dining at Delray Marketplace and Town Center at Boca Raton, cultural attractions, and top healthcare facilities like Bethesda Hospital West. The community also offers a maintenance-free lifestyle supported by a full-time lifestyle director and a robust calendar of social, fitness, and recreational programming.

Sales for Valencia Del Mar are currently underway from the Valencia Grand sales office, located at 11219 Sweet Sage Avenue in Boynton Beach. Homes start from the Signature Collection at $1.1 million and the Vintage Collection at $1.4 million. For more information, visit www.glhomes.com/valenciadelmar or call (561) 738-5100.

About GL Homes

For nearly 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

