GL Homes Unveils New Entry Feature at Valencia Vista in Port St. Lucie

GL Homes Unveils New Entry Feature at Valencia Vista Contemporary design, signature water features and grand scale set the tone for arrival at newest 55+ community in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, is introducing a bold new arrival experience with the entry feature at Valencia Vista the newest addition to the award-winning Riverland master-planned community in Port St. Lucie.

The newly unveiled entry feature creates a striking first impression, reflecting the community's modern design and elevated lifestyle. Stretching more than 200 feet and rising approximately 15 feet, the entry is defined by two monumental architectural features that frame the main approach into the community. At the center, a signature rotary fountain serves as a focal point, with vertical water plumes creating a dynamic visual for residents and guests as they arrive.

A grand, open gatehouse is positioned at a prominent elevation, reinforcing the sense of arrival, while an elegant porte-cochère provides covered access and a seamless transition into the community.

The entry features a contemporary design defined by clean lines and a refined geometric composition. Strong linear elements create a crisp, modern look, complemented by a carefully selected mix of materials that add depth and texture. Water is integrated throughout the design, with a multi-tiered composition that includes cascading jets, elevated plume features and sculptural waterfalls that add movement and visual interest.

"The entry is designed to create a lasting first impression and set the tone for the community," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "At Valencia Vista, that arrival experience reflects the thoughtful design and elevated lifestyle we're continuing to bring to Riverland."

Valencia Vista joins the existing Valencia 55+ communities within Riverland, including Valencia Cay, Valencia Walk, Valencia Grove and Valencia Parc, continuing the expansion of one of the nation's premier active adult destinations. Designed as part of Riverland's larger vision, the new community will further enhance the lifestyle offerings within this 4,000-acre master-planned development.

The community will feature an elevated collection of home designs, including enhanced and newly introduced floorplans, new front elevations and upgraded standard features that allow homeowners to personalize their living spaces. Residents will also enjoy a new and expanded clubhouse experience, along with additional amenities designed to complement Riverland's already expansive offerings and further support recreation, wellness and connection.

Prospective buyers can visit the Valencia Vista model center at Valencia Walk, located at 12320 SW Calm Pointe Ct in Port St. Lucie, and tour models open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties are encouraged to join the Pre-Launch List to receive early access to updates, pricing, and availability as details are released in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.glhomes.com or contact the GL Homes sales team at (772) 226-9000.

About GL Homes

GL Homes is one of Florida's leading homebuilders, founded 50 years ago by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, who carries forward the company's long-standing commitment to creating places people truly love to live. Known for its smart planning, quality construction, and vibrant, amenity-rich communities, GL Homes focuses on designing neighborhoods that bring people together and embrace all Florida has to offer. The company actively supports philanthropic efforts throughout Florida and thoughtfully incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible. Learn more at glhomes.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 (772) 226-9000, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes