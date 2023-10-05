Gladiator Technologies Awarded Multi-Year Contract for JASSM Program

"Gladiator Technologies provides the continued technologies needed to support the delivery of these crucial systems that keep our warfighters safe." Scott Redmerski, JASSM Program Director, Lockheed Martin Tweet this

Gladiator Technologies' G300D Gyroscope has been chosen to replace a Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope facing obsolescence. Gladiator's Three Axis MEMS Gyroscope features ultra-low noise sensors, VELOX High Speed Processing and is designed in a compact form factor ideal for gimbal stabilization.

Armed with a penetrating blast-fragmentation warhead, JASSM® and JASSM-Extended Range (ER®) can be used in all weather conditions. They share the same powerful capabilities and stealth characteristics, though JASSM-ER® has greater than 500 nmi. In addition to the enhanced digital anti-jam GPS receiver, these highly accurate cruise missiles also employ an infrared seeker to dial into specific points on targets.

Effective against high-value, well-fortified targets, JASSM® is integrated on the U.S. Air Force's B-1B, B-2, B-52, F-16 and F-15E. The B-1B also carries JASSM-ER®. Internationally, JASSM® is carried on the F/A-18A/B and the F-18C/D aircraft.

"We are extremely proud to work with Lockheed Martin on the JASSM program," said Eric Yates, VP Business Development at Gladiator Technologies. "The G300D, our MEMS three axis gyroscope with high performance inertial sensors and VELOX® processing has proven to be a capable replacement for legacy products that have suffered from increased cost and manufacturing difficulties – we look forward to supporting this program immediately and well into the future."

Gladiator Technologies' G300D is a commercial three-axis MEMS gyroscope designed for precision stabilization. The gyroscope is enabled with repeatable low noise sensors and VELOX®, a high speed signal processing technology that enables customers to transition from legacy analog sensors to a highly configurable digital product.

