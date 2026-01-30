Gladiator/Gladiatrix Wrestling Series Launches National Circuit, Culminating in July 2026 National Championship in Daytona

"We are building the biggest stage in amateur wrestling, and it starts now. Team IP's expertise in large- scale event production ensures the Gladiator/Gladiatrix Series will not just be a tournament, but a premier national sports spectacle," said Randy Sparks, Founder and CEO of Team IP. Post this

The GGWS is uniquely committed to the growth of female wrestling, with the Gladiatrix division receiving equal prominence and focus.

"We are building the biggest stage in amateur wrestling, and it starts now. Team IP's expertise in large- scale event production ensures the Gladiator/Gladiatrix Series will not just be a tournament, but a premier national sports spectacle. We are especially proud to deliver a platform that finally gives the Gladiatrix competitors the exposure they deserve," said Randy Sparks, Founder and CEO of Team IP and equity partner in the GGWS.

The Road to Daytona Beach

The 2026 G/GWS season will kick off a rigorous circuit designed to test the nation's top wrestling talent. The three Regional Qualifiers are set for the heart of the summer competition schedule:

Regional Qualifier 1: – May 15-17, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa

Regional Qualifier 2: – June 5-7, 2026 in Asheville, North Carolina. • Regional Qualifier 3: - June 12-14, 2026 in Winter Haven, Florida

The circuit culminates in the definitive National Championship event: The Gladiator/Gladiatrix Wrestling Series Final - July 1-3rd at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"The Gladiator/Gladiatrix Series is uniquely positioned to bridge elite competition with community support. Our mission at REACHES is to ensure that talent, not economic background, determines access to opportunity. This partnership guarantees we can offer young athletes, especially young women, the resources, mentorship, and stage they need to chase their dreams, demonstrating the true power of sport," added Walt Fisk, Executive Director of R.E.A.C.H.E.S. nonprofit.

"The future of wrestling is bright, and it runs through the athletes who will compete in this series," stated wrestling legend Jeff "Peanut" Bowyer. "From my decades in this sport, I know what it takes to build a champion. GGWS provides the structure, the competition, and the platform to make that happen. I am especially proud of the emphasis on the Gladiatrix division - it's long overdue."

The Daytona Beach "Playcation" Destination

On behalf of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and its partners, welcome to the Daytona Beach area! Through their partnership with the CVB, these area businesses have special offers available for meeting, convention, and event attendees. Learn more about Guest Pass.

"Daytona Beach is thrilled to host the Gladiator/Gladiatrix Wrestling Series this year! The excitement of bringing this event to our community is electric, and we look forward to welcoming wrestlers and fans from around the country to our beautiful beach and welcoming community," stated Brandon Little, Senior Sales Manager, Sports Business Development at the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

About Gladiator/Gladiatrix Wrestling Series (GGWS):

The Gladiator/Gladiatrix Wrestling Series (GGWS) is the premier national combat series dedicated to promoting and elevating the sport of wrestling, with a specific focus on placing female wrestling (Gladiatrix) at the forefront. Built on the core values of discipline, sportsmanship, and excellence, the GGWS champions a new generation of wrestlers through a high-stakes, competitive environment.

The series operates through a powerful and purpose-driven partnership among industry leaders: Team IP, a veteran in event merchandising and brand development; R.E.A.C.H.E.S. (www.reachesports.org), a national non-profit organization dedicated to fostering community and athletic opportunity and dedicates funds raised back into amateur wrestling; and legendary wrestling figure Jeff "Peanut" Bowyer. Together, they are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for athletes, fans, and partners nationwide. Read more at: https://gladiatorseries.com

About ScrapLife (Presenting Sponsor):

ScrapLife is a leading designer and distributor of performance wrestling apparel and accessories, founded on the ethos of hard work, respect, and perseverance. Team IP is an equity owner and strategic partner in ScrapLife, utilizing its nationwide fulfillment and distribution network to expand the brand's reach and impact. ScrapLife's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the GGWS mission to support and elevate the wrestling community. Visit ScrapLife: https://www.scraplife.com

About the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau:

The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is the official destination marketing organization for Daytona Beach and the surrounding areas. Our mission is to promote the region as a premier travel destination, showcasing its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and exciting events. With a focus on enhancing the visitor experience, the CVB collaborates with local businesses, attractions, and hospitality partners to create memorable experiences for tourists and residents alike. For more information, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

