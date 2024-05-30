Gladinet Partners with Venn to Redefine Digital Workplace Transformation with Secure Remote Work
Gladinet Inc., the industry's go-to provider for seamless and secure file server mobilization, is elated to announce a transformative partnership with Venn to redefine the landscape of digital workplace transformation by offering a comprehensive solution that not only revolutionizes file access but also provides a new innovative way for IT and security teams to secure remote work on any BYO or unmanaged laptops.
The urgency for digital transformation is magnified by the growing emphasis on remote work and the need for secure, efficient file, data, and application access. These challenges are met head-on through this partnership. Triofox excels in providing secure remote file access that circumvents the limitations posed by platforms like SharePoint, Dropbox, and Box. By integrating with Venn's innovative Secure BYO-PC solution, the partnership is set to deliver an unparalleled, end-to-end solution that addresses multiple facets of the modern workplace.
Venn stands out for its revolutionary approach to securing remote work on BYO-PC , allowing employees the freedom and flexibility to use their own computer (PC or Mac) for both personal and work-related tasks. This model not only reduces overhead but also empowers employees by allowing them the freedom to operate in a familiar computing environment. The applications are launched directly from the user's computer, ensuring optimal performance, and eliminating the typical frustrations and inefficiencies that often accompany remote work solutions like virtual desktops. In doing so, Venn provides a level of operational fluency that complements Triofox's own strengths in secure file accessibility.
Azam Ali of Triofox puts it succinctly: "This partnership represents the future of digital transformation. By synergizing Triofox's robust capabilities in secure, seamless file access with Venn's trailblazing solutions for simplified and Secure BYO-PC we're laying the groundwork for a new era in business technology."
David Matalon, CEO and Founder of Venn adds, "Customers today are looking for easier and more efficient ways to secure BYOD workforces and meet compliance regulations. Our technologies have great synergies, and we are excited to partner with Triofox to provide our customers with secure file access on any user-owned or unmanaged BYOD laptop."
About Gladinet/Triofox
Gladinet delivers cloud-based services that enhance file collaboration and data management across various sectors. Specializing in bridging the gap between cloud storage and local devices, Gladinet's solutions, including the acclaimed Triofox.ai, offer secure, efficient, and user-friendly platforms that modernize IT infrastructure and promote digital innovation. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Gladinet continues to lead in developing technologies that empower businesses in their digital evolution.
About Venn Software
Venn is the first purpose-built patented technology for Secure BYO-PC. Venn secures remote work on any unmanaged or BYOD computer with a radically simplified and less costly solution than virtual desktops or having to lock down every PC. Similar to an MDM solution but for laptops – work lives in a company-controlled Secure Enclave installed on the user's PC or Mac, where business activity is isolated and protected from any personal use on the same computer.
Over 700 organizations, including Fidelity, Guardian, and Voya, trust Venn to meet FINRA, SEC, NAIC, and SOC 2 standards. Learn more at venn.com.
