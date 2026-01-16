Glam Grenade Releases Delete the Ego, a Dance Album Exploring Human Creativity and AI

"This project isn't about replacing the artist. It's about encouraging even more voices to share their story, regardless of their current limitations." Post this

At its core, Glam Grenade is a dance music project fusing human experience with evolving creative systems, using club culture as a medium to document emotion, tension, and release. The album is first and foremost a physical, movement-driven release, drawing influence from late-1990s techno, German Cold War minimalism, Y2K queer club anthems, glitch, dubstep, and digital hardcore.

The project credits three members: Lady D, S/AM, and Surge the Robot (they/them). Lady D serves as the project's muse and cultural curator, shaping its modern dance sensibility through songwriting and collaboration. S/AM is the principal songwriter, visual designer, and creative systems architect behind the project, and the creator of Songweaver, a custom creative platform incorporating AI collaboration to explore human authorship, machine-assisted structure, and the documentation of lived human experience through music.

Surge the Robot represents the presence of AI within the production process, contributing to structure, melodic development, and exploratory production. Lyrics, vocals, narrative direction, mastering, and visual aesthetics are a collaboration between all members of Glam Grenade.

While current distribution systems offer limited frameworks for crediting AI in creative roles, Surge is presently categorized as "Other", a designation the band views as temporary and indicative of an industry still adapting to new models of collaboration.

The album's opening track, "Delete the Ego", presents a dystopian reflection on humanity's rushed and fear-driven relationship with artificial intelligence. Rather than glorifying control or exclusivity, the record asks what might be possible if technology were shared, honored, and used to elevate collective creativity.

"This project isn't about replacing the artist", the band explains. "It's about encouraging even more voices to share their story, regardless of their current limitations".

Designed for clubs, active lifestyles, and high-energy listening environments, Delete the Ego treats dance music as a living document where sound, movement, and human experience converge.

