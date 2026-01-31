Glartek Unveils the World's First AI EHS Agent, Gil, Integrated in the Microsoft Copilot Ecosystem

"Gil represents a major step forward in the evolution of EHS technology. By integrating AI directly into Microsoft Copilot, we are making safety intelligence accessible to everyone, whether they are on the frontline, managing operations, or working as subcontractors." - Bruno Duarte, CEO at Glartek. Post this

In essence, it allows users to leverage Gil to extract information from the platform and process it directly in the Copilot ecosystem, supporting faster analysis and improving visibility. Frontline workers can ask Gil for real-time information about safety incidents, near-misses, or key safety metrics, such as incident frequency or overdue corrective actions. This information can then be used, for example, to generate trend charts, documents, or produce metrics in Copilot, as well as be handled by other AI agents in the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem.

Simultaneously, it is possible to use Gil in the Copilot ecosystem as an interface to interact with Glartek's EHS Connected Worker platform. Using chat or voice commands, users can, for instance, create actions, report incidents, or set up new alerts, simplifying user workflows and accelerating response times.

Users can also delegate specific actions to Gil to automate processes. As an example, the agent can autonomously trigger notifications such as congratulatory messages to teams when performance indicators improve. The agent is also available to subcontractors, providing fast and accurate answers to safety questions.

Gil launched within the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem just days ahead of HSE Week KSA and is being demonstrated live at the event. Glartek is also showcasing additional platform capabilities, including AI-native digital safety procedures, real-time visibility into EHS operations, and advanced analytics designed to support proactive risk management and continuous improvement.

This breakthrough reinforces Glartek's vision of a more intelligent, connected, and proactive approach to EHS, where AI acts as a trusted agent that supports safer workplaces and better operational outcomes.

