Glasgow Orthodontist Dr Andrew McGregor and his team Earn Elite Apex-Level Invisalign Status

Dr Andrew McGregor of Park Orthodontics, Glasgow, achieves prestigious Apex-level Invisalign recognition, positioning him among the top 1% Invisalign providers worldwide.
GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Orthodontics proudly announces that Dr Andrew McGregor and his team have reached the distinguished Apex level for Invisalign treatment, placing him within the elite top 1% of Invisalign providers globally. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr McGregor's exceptional expertise, extensive experience, and dedication to orthodontic excellence.
Located in Glasgow, Scotland, Park Orthodontics continues to lead the way in innovative orthodontic care, providing cutting-edge Invisalign treatments for adults, teens, and notably, children as young as 7 years old. Dr McGregor is among only a handful of specialist orthodontists in the UK offering early intervention orthodontics for younger patients, providing potentially long-term benefits by guiding dental and jaw development early.
"Earning Apex-level recognition from Invisalign is an incredible honour and a reflection of our team's commitment to providing exceptional patient outcomes," said Dr McGregor. "We're particularly proud to offer specialised early intervention orthodontics, helping young patients potentially avoid complex problems in the teenage years."
Dr McGregor's expertise in early intervention helps parents and children proactively address potential orthodontic issues before they become more complex, often reducing the need for extensive treatment later on.
Park Orthodontics remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care, employing advanced technologies including digital scanning and personalised orthodontic solutions. For more about Park Orthodontics and their range of services, visit https://www.parkorthodontics.co.uk.
For further information or to schedule a complimentary smile evaluation with Dr Andrew McGregor's team, visit https://www.parkorthodontics.co.uk/smile-evaluation.
Media Contact
Dr Andrew McGregor, Park Orthodontics, 44 01413325107, [email protected], https://www.parkorthodontics.co.uk
SOURCE Park Orthodontics
Share this article