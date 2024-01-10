Glassdoor Honors Zeigler Auto Group for a Second Consecutive Year with its 2024 Best Places to Work Award

Receiving this level of acknowledgment from Glassdoor as one of the Best Places to Work in the US for 2024–especially among larger companies–serves as a clear reflection of our employees and culture. Post this

Winners for the 100 Best Places to Work - U.S. large companies are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, created by Glassdoor's Economic Research team, which requires a minimum of 1,000 employees and at least 75 eligible ratings across nine workplaces attributes during its 12-month eligibility period from October 18, 2022 and October 16, 2023. The awards also take into account various types of employment status, including full-time, part-time, contract and freelance, however, intern reviews are not considered. Reviews from employees at universities, multi-level marketing agencies, the armed forces and staffing/outsourcing agencies are not considered in 2024.

"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

Zeigler Auto Group received a 4.4 rating during the 12-month eligibility period, and currently holds an overall 4.7 rating, as well as an impressive 97% "recommend to a friend" score.

In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO, and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

"Winning the Glassdoor Best Places to Work Award for the second year in a row is truly an honor for our organization! I want to thank all our team members for making Zeigler a great place to recommend friends and family to work with us; this is a tribute to our culture. I am thankful also for the level of service we provide daily for our amazing customers!" said Mike Van Ryn, director of Talent Development.

Zeigler Auto Group has long been committed to its employees and was recognized by Glassdoor Economic Research Center in a separate list of the Top 10 U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance. On this list Zeigler landed at No. 6 and was the only automotive company included.

Another such distinguished award is the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program, where Zeigler Auto Group brought home five consecutive national awards from 2019 through 2023. The Kalamazoo-based company also won local awards under this program including 10 consecutive wins for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Chicago; 17 total wins for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For West Michigan; and two back-to-back awards for Wisconsin including the Elite Award given to only three organizations.

These recognitions have stemmed mostly from stand out in-house programs such as the Zeigler University Guest Speaker series which hosted several amazing speakers in 2023. Among the top speakers were Mitch Albom, Ben Nemtin, Grant Cardone, Chris Nikic, Coach Adam Nightingale and Lt Col Dan Rooney were able to help the Zeigler team grow both professionally and personally.

Zeigler also produces the Driving Vision Podcast hosted by COO Sam D'Arc, which keeps employees up-to-date with the dealer group's latest news. Besides Zeigler updates, the podcast also features interviews with the likes of Bill Nye the Science Guy, and regular livestreams from events hosted by Zeigler Auto including the Drive for Life Foundation Gala, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, and more.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group, 239.273.6976, [email protected], zeigler.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Zeigler Auto Group